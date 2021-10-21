Mental health has gained immense limelight in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. From influencers to celebrities, people have been talking about the importance of it. Joining the bandwagon is Hina Khan. She talked openly about her gaining weight and how she took care of her mental health.Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2021: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And Stigma Related To Mental Health, Explained | Watch Video

Taking it to Instagram, Hina penned an inspiring message about her mental health and how she gained a few kilos. Her caption read " Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on.. My mental health was very more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things tht make me happy..," with a 'work in progress' sticker.

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

She continued by highlighting how important it is to put yourself first. She said, "Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how m I looking.. After all one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life.."

Taking a stand on mental health, Hina continued “ And I chose mental health, my well-being, over my physical appearance.. Now here I am, back in action.”

On the work front, she was seen in the music video Main Bhi Barbaad with Angad Bedi. Along with this, she was also seen in Baarish Ban Jaana with Shaheer Sheik. Later, she was again featured in a music video Patthar Wargi and Bedard.