What Happens When You Add Pinch of Hing in Your Meal Everyday? 5 Things to Know

A bit of hing is beyond its flavourful tinge. Read on to know how one pinch of asafoetida can serve a platter of health benefits

Household spices and condiments not only work for adding that bit of flavour and savour. But also serve several other benefits too. Hing or asafoetida is nutrient-packed and contains anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties that help to manage several systems inside the body. Hing is regarded as a healthy spice that also may help to keep the respiratory tract clear of infections.

5 HEALTH BENEFITS OF CONSUMING HING EVERYDAY

Boost Digestion: Hing is one of the best ingredients as it lowers alkaline naturally. It increases the production and synthesis of digestive enzymes that help avoid acid reflux and enhance digestion. Rich in Antioxidants: Hing contains tannins and flavonoids that have the effect of antioxidants. It helps to shield the body against free radicals, and oxidative stress. Home Remedy For Cough and Cold: IHing has anti-allergen properties that makes it a stronger and effective remedy to fight cold and cough. The anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial content helps protect against flu. Lowers Bloating: Hing or asafoetida is good for reducing bloating issues as well. Bloating can really make you feel uneasy and quesy. And hing has antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties that helps to get quick relief. Manage High Blood Pressure: When consumed in the right amount, it has compunds and properties that may help to manage hypertension and regulate blood pressure levels every day.

