Home

Health

Hormonal Health: 4 Ways to Balance Your Teenager’s Hormonal Issues Naturally

Hormonal Health: 4 Ways to Balance Your Teenager’s Hormonal Issues Naturally

Teenage Hormonal Health: The symptoms of a hormonal imbalance might occasionally be seen or you may not even be aware that your teen is experiencing them.

Hormonal Health: 4 Ways to Balance Your Teenager's Hormonal Issues Naturally

Hormonal Health: The teenage years can be a challenging time in life. Teen hormones may be in turmoil during the early adolescent years, but they can still become out of balance for a number of underlying reasons. A hormone imbalance can occasionally show symptoms like delayed puberty or excessive and rapid weight gain. Your menstrual cycles and health conditions including PCOS, thyroid disease, PMS, and endometriosis are all impacted by hormones, which also have a significant effect on your general health and well-being.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Nutrition can be a powerful tool for your physical and psychological growth and progress during your teenage years. Though unfortunately, teenagers are generally inclined towards the consumption of unhealthy, junk food, simply because it’s much more tempting and convenient.” The health expert further shares four ways to maintain your teenage hormonal health.

4 WAYS TO MAINTAIN YOUR TEENAGE’S HORMONAL HEALTH

Ensure a Health Diet: A balanced diet is rich in lean protein, healthy fats and fibre, but contains limited amounts of processed sugar which will help balance the hormones that regulate your appetite, metabolism and mood. The gut is intricately connected to every other system in the body, including the brain and hormones. Almost everything that goes into the digestive system will affect your teen body physically and mentally. Exercise Regularly: Engaging in physical activity boost appetite hormones and improves the body’s use of the hormone insulin. Get Consistent And Adequate Sleep: Getting too little sleep or being exposed to artificial light during the nighttime may lead to disruptions in melatonin and cortisol. It will also influence insulin resistance. Teens usually need at least 10 hrs of sleep every night especially if they’re experiencing a growth spurt. Increase Healthy Fats: Omega-3 fats from fish, flax and other healthy foods play a huge role in healthy hormone balance for teens as well as reducing inflammation that promotes acne. Steer clear of inflammatory plant oils like canola vegetables and soy while replacing them with minimally processed fats like avocado, coconut and grass-fed ghee.