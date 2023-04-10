Home

Hormonal Imbalance: 6 Early-Morning Rituals to Balance Your Hormones Naturally

As per nutritionist, One of the best ways to start improving your hormone health is with your morning routine! Because what we choose to do first thing in the morning can set the tone for the whole day

Every day, your body gives you a number of signals to indicate imbalances of any kind. More specifically, health issues such as adrenals, thyroid, gut, liver, diet, and other aspects of one’s lifestyle can lead to hormonal imbalances. It can result in a plethora of issues in the body like anxiety, depression, mood swings, weight gain, hair fall, acne, insomnia, fatigue, energy loss, digestion issues and blood sugar imbalance. It is quite a common problem these days due to poor diet and lifestyle followed these days. Having said this, there are several natural ways to help regulate, control and balance hormones.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra reveals on her Instagram post ”One of the best ways to start improving your hormone health is with your morning routine! Because what we choose to do first thing in the morning can set the tone for the whole day.”

Here are 6 habits that can help you re-establish your hormonal health:

Oil pulling: Helps to cleanse the system and restore the gut microbiome which is responsible for gut health, which in turn can have a major impact on your hormonal health! Start your day with the sun, not a screen: Your cortisol level (stress hormone) is already at its highest right when you wake up, so jolting your eyes open with blue light can cause cortisol to skyrocket. Wait for at least 45 mins before reaching for your phone after you wake up.Exposure to bright light first thing within the first 10 to 15 minutes of waking up helps to support our circadian rhythm and therefore our hormones! Start your day with movement: Starting your day with gentle movement (light stretching) can help support your lymphatic system, digestion, and metabolism, all of which are important to hormonal balance! Avoid caffeine first thing in the morning: Jolting your body awake with caffeine (acidic) on an empty stomach is doing your hormones 0 favours. Eat a protein-rich breakfast within 90 minutes of waking: When you eat breakfast in the morning, you are training your hunger hormone to fire off during waking hours. This is important because your hunger hormones affect your energy & influence the sleep/ wake cycle! Grounding: It is as simple as walking barefoot on the ground. When grounded, the diurnal rhythm of the stress hormone, cortisol, begins to normalize and helps control blood sugar levels, regulates metabolism, helps reduce inflammation, and assists with memory formulation.Do you have any morning rituals that help you start the day off like a rockstar? If so, we’d love to hear about them in the comments!

