Hormonal Imbalance: 6 Early Signs to Look Out For and How to Manage It

When the equilibrium of chemicals inside our body is disturbed, it affects the body adversely.

Our body is just not bones and sticks and muscles. There are a lot of other things that play important roles in optimal functioning of the body as well. The chemical and fluids produced inside our system are vital for everyday functioning and for making our organs work too. Among these, there are chemicals called hormones that regulate body moods, temperatures appetite and metabolism, sleep cycles, reproductive cycles and sexual function, body temperature and mood. And when there is a disturbance in the equilibrium, there is a disturbance in our body. And sometimes it may get severe too.

So, how do we identify when there is an imbalance? It is not visible, is what you say? Well, it can become visible. The hormones that usually become imbalanced first are cortisol and insulin — “stress” and “blood sugar” hormones, respectively. These are called the “alpha hormones” because they have a downstream effect on our thyroid, ovarian, and sleep hormones.

6 SIGNS OF HORMONAL IMBALANCE

You have trouble falling asleep or sleeping through the night. You struggle to get out of bed, even after seven to nine hours of sleep. You need caffeine just to get going in the morning. You need more caffeine to keep you going. You notice emotional PMS symptoms, like mood swings, angry outbursts, and energy crashes. You get “hangry” more often

So, if you experience one or more of these symptoms, you may have dysregulated cortisol, insulin, or both.

WAYS TO MANAGE HORMONAL IMBALANCE

Make eating into mindful practise

Engage in regular exercise

Lower your sugar intake

Consume healthy fats

Consider how coffee is affecting you

Cut back on alcohol

Getting sunlight in the morning

There is rocket science in understanding the ins and ours of our own bodies. We must be aware to keep ourselves healthy and happy. Also, these tips not only help manage hormonal balance but also may help with other bodily functions too.

