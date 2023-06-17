Home

Hormonal Imbalance: 6 Everyday Habits That Are Bad For Your Hormone

Hormonal health is a rather overlooked aspect in pour body. Hormones are chemical messengers that have profound effects on your mental, physical, and emotional health. For instance, they play a major role in controlling your appetite, weight, and mood. Typically, your body produces the precise amount of each hormone needed for various processes to keep you healthy.

However, sedentary lifestyles and dietary patterns may affect your hormonal environment. In addition, levels of certain hormones decline with age, and some people experience a more dramatic decrease than others.

Everyday Habits that are Bad For Your Hormones

Mistake 2 – Depending on supplements instead of changing your lifestyle/diet – Diet is the most potent agent if you have to balance your hormones. This is because it allows you to directly change the levels of hormones depending on the balance of nutrients consumed at every meal. Plus, engaging in other healthy behaviors (lifestyle) can go a long way toward improving your hormonal health.

Although supplements are essential but it should be taken under an expert supervision only.

Although supplements are essential but it should be taken under an expert supervision only.

Mistake 3 – Treating the symptoms instead of root causes – A symptom is a sign or indication of a root cause, but it is not, by itself, a cause. Most often, symptoms lack specificity and are difficult to categorize.

Mistake 4 – Expecting a quick fix – Since every-body is different and so everyone experiences the treatment differently, with some patients reporting an improvement in symptoms within days, and others reporting relief after two to three weeks.

Mistake 5 – Not managing stress levels – When we are stressed, our body ramps up its cortisol production and slows down on progesterone, contributing to a number of hormonal imbalances. The key then to managing hormones is learning how to change your relationship with stress

Mistake 6: Overlooking gut health – Optimizing our gut health is key to keeping our hormones in balance. Gut health is so important because it aids the synthesis and regulation of hormones and neurotransmitters.

