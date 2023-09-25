Home

Horse Gram Millet or Kulthi Dal Benefits: 6 Reasons Why This Lesser-Known Pulse is a Superfood to Add in Your Diet

Horse Gram, also pronounced Kulthi Dal is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals that offers numerous health benefits.

For a healthy body, people often search for the best options and the first idea is to focus on diet. With a variety of food sources available, it does always matter what we choose to eat. You must have heard of different sources of grams, like black, red and green but have you heard of horse gram? Horse gram also known as Macrotyloma uniflorum or Kulthi Dal, is a type of legume that is cultivated in various parts of the world, particularly in India. It is a highly nutritious grain and is often used in traditional cuisines for its numerous health benefits. Let’s find out some essential reasons to include horse gram aka kulthi dal in our diet.

Discover The Benefits of Horse Gram or Kulthi Dal

High in Protein: Horse gram is an excellent source of plant-based protein, making it a valuable addition to vegetarian and vegan diets. It contains approximately 22-25% protein by weight, which is higher than most other legumes. Rich in Fibre: This legume is high in dietary fibre, which aids in digestion, promotes a feeling of fullness, and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Low Glycemic Index: Horse gram has a low glycemic index (GI), meaning it has a minimal impact on blood sugar levels. This is especially helpful for individuals with diabetes and those seeking to maintain stable energy levels throughout the day. Rich in Vitamins and Minerals: It is a good source of vitamins like folate, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. These nutrients are essential for various bodily functions, including blood cell formation, bone health, and energy production. Antioxidant Properties: Horsegram contains antioxidants, such as flavonoids and polyphenols, which help combat free radicals and reduce oxidative stress in the body. This may contribute to its potential health benefits. Aids in Weight Management: Due to its high fibre content and low glycemic index, horsegram can help with weight management by promoting satiety and preventing overeating.

It’s important to note that while horsegram offers various health benefits, it should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

