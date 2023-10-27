How Air Pollution Affect Your Eyes: 5 Ways Dust is Harming Your Eyes, And Tips to Prevent it

Home

Air pollution can severely impact the eyes. Constant irritation, a burning sensation is a major tell-tale sign that one must take precautions and protect vision from toxic pollutants.

Air pollution is constantly rising as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi continues to dip. Wrapped in a blanket of dust and pollutants, more and more people are complaining of breathing issues, itchy eyes, eye strain and more. Pollution can be extremely harmful to our eyes. If you feel pain in the eyes, constant itching or redness after reaching home, pollution may be one of the major factors.

Air pollution affects multiple aspects of human health and eyes are also adversly affected. Pollutants in the air are composed of Particulate Matter (PM 2.5 & 10), Nitrogen Oxides, Carbon Oxides etc which are derived from vehicular pollution and industries using fossil fuels. Indoor air pollution results from poor ventilation, cooking and smoking etc.

AIR POLLUTION HAS HARMFUL EFFECTS ON THE EYES

Air pollution results in various diseases like dry eye syndrome, conjunctivitis, age-related macular degeneration and in rare cases, Glaucoma and Cataracts. The most common symptoms are :

Redness: The particulate matter irritates the eyes and leads to inflammation. This leads to the redness in eyes. Sometimes, one can also feel a burning sensation due to the same. Itching: The pollutants in the air lead to inflammation of the eyes. This may lead to the secretion of a chemical called histamine that furthers the itching and becomes hard to resist not rubbing the eyes. However, one must refrain from doing so as it can further lead to more inflammation and hurt the eye socket. Eye Pain: The eyes are a super delicate organ that needs extra care and nourishment especially in the digital age. The toxic pollutants can cause severe irritation and eye pain. Sensitivity to Light: Contstant rubbing and irritation can lead to sensitivity to light as well. Dry Eyes: Pollution can make eyes feel gritty and uncomfortable. It may dry out the moisture from the eyes. This usually happens when the tear glands do not secret enough water to keep the eyes moisturised.

TIPS TO PREVENT EYES FROM AIR POLLUTION

India.com got in touch with Dr.UdbhavDorwal, Associate Director & Clinical Coordinator, Eye Care, Ophthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Noida, who suggested few tips and tricks on how to protect the eyes from toxic air pollution rising in Delhi-NCR

Do not wash your eyes on a routine basis.

Do not rub your eyes in case of itching.

Avoid direct contact of eyes with wind, use helmet visors or sunglasses.

Roll up the car windows while driving.

Drink a lot of water, that keeps your eyes and body hydrated.

Use lubricant eye drops regularly, which are available over the counter.

Do not self-medicate with anything other than lubricant eye drops, as some eye drops may worsen the symptoms.

Apply cold compresses with an ice pack over the eyes in case of mild irritation or pain.

In case of severe redness, itching, watery eyes, consult your nearby eye specialist.

