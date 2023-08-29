Home

How Anxiety May Affect Digestion? 5 Signs You Should Not Ignore

Both physical and mental health are dependent on each other. Health issues, be it physical or emotional, both have impact on each other. Similarly, chronic stress or anxiety can have severe repercussion on digestion.

Sedentary lifestyle is alarming affecting the health of individuals. Physical to mental stress, everything is overwhelming in this fast-paced world where the rule of hustle knows no stop. Both physical and mental health affect each other. Physical stress has an impact on mental well-being and vice-versa. Similarly, too much anxiety starts to take a toll on physical health and it starts with gut. The digestive tract is remarkably sensitive to our emotional states, whether positive or negative, and it often influences our food choices.

Impact of Anxiety on Digestion

Feelings such as anger, anxiety, and sadness lead to physical symptoms, including digestive issues like:

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and indigestion. While it’s true that the digestive process is influenced by various factors, including stress, the idea that food must remain in the digestive tract for a specific amount of time to absorb all nutrients is somewhat simplified.

When you’re stressed, your body’s “fight or flight” response is activated, which can divert resources away from digestion.

While stress can speed up digestion in some people, leading to diarrhoea and frequent trips to the bathroom, it can also slow it down in others, causing bloating, pain, and constipation. Some people completely lose their appetite.

Additionally, stress can exacerbate digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome and stomach ulcers.

Symptoms of anxiety on digestion:

Recurrent digestive problems Stress eating loss of appetite Heartburn Nausea or vomiting

The food we eat can have a profound impact on our mood and emotional well-being. Consuming a balanced diet rich in nutrients can help regulate our emotions and promote better mental health, indirectly benefiting our digestive health.

Managing stress through techniques like mindfulness, meditation, or therapy can have a positive impact on digestive health. When we’re happy, we may indulge in celebratory meals, while sadness or stress can lead to comfort eating. Being aware of these patterns can help us make healthier choices and maintain a balanced diet. Physical activity lowers tension and encourages the release of endorphins, which serve as natural painkillers in the brain. It helps in the relaxation of the brain and provides peace.

