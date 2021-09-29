Type 2 diabetes develops when the body can no longer efficiently use the insulin it makes or may even stop producing insulin. Reversal of diabetes means a significant long-term improvement in insulin sensitivity in people with type 2 diabetes.Also Read - Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle D'Souza Opens up on Weight Loss Journey - What Worked And What Didn't

Type 2 diabetes is an ongoing disease. Even when one is on medications and their blood sugar levels are within the target range, there may be a possibility that the symptoms can return.

Reversing type 2 diabetes

Weight loss seems to be the key to managing diabetes. Shedding those extra pounds can be particularly beneficial in helping to reverse the progression of diabetes. It is possible to prevent and even reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes — it just takes some commitment and dedication.

Physical activity is an important component of the treatment plan for type 2 diabetes. It is also advised to have a healthy meal plan and maintain the blood glucose level through medications or insulin, if necessary.

Controlled blood glucose levels are also essential to prevent long-term complications, such as nerve pain and kidney disease.

Exercise and type 2 diabetes

When one has type 2 diabetes, diet and exercise are the two crucial elements that can help achieve long-term success and optimal health. Studies report that diet and exercise can sharply lower the likelihood of diabetes, even in people at high risk of developing it1.

Commitment to exercise has been rewarding for many people in successfully reversing their type 2 diabetes.

But exercise alone may not be enough. Exercise in combination with a healthful diet can help manage diabetes.

With exercise, the body becomes more sensitive to its insulin. In combination with a healthy diet, exercise can reduce the demand for insulin in the body and help reverse diabetes.

A clinical study by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases observed a group of people at risk for diabetes for three years and reported that 1.5 hours of exercise a week reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.

In people with type 2 diabetes, exercise can also help avoid long-term complications, especially heart problems3. People with diabetes are more prone to develop blocked arteries (heart disease), resulting in a heart attack or stroke. Exercise helps keep the heart healthy and strong. Plus, exercise helps one maintain cholesterol within the normal range—and thus helps avoid cholesterol problems and the build-up of plaque that may block the blood from passing easily through the arteries.

Additionally, some other benefits of exercise include:

Better control of weight

Increased levels of good cholesterol (HDL)

Leaner, stronger muscles

Stronger bones

Improved mood

More energy

Better sleep

Stress management

Ensure to follow these tips while exercising:

Stay hydrated

Have some provision for low sugar handy (a dry snack such as a Nutribar)

Check blood glucose before and after the exercise

Have a good mix of an exercise regimen – strength training, activities like walking, running, cycling and stretching exercises

Stick to the exercise routine and follow it meticulously

But before starting any exercise regime, consult a doctor. The doctor will be able to assess one’s health better and help devise an exercise plan.

With regular fitness and an active lifestyle, one can better control their diabetes and keep the blood glucose levels in the correct range. Type 2 diabetes can be reversed with time and dedication, and the results can be very rewarding.

(Inputs by Dr Arun Mukka, Hyderabad Consultant Endocrinologist, Yashoda hospital, Somajiguda, Hyderabad)