Initially, researchers and reports claimed that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, but as the number of cases is increasing at an alarming rate, it is evident that COVID-19 has not just one but several other implications. As per new studies, COVID-19 can impact the heart both directly and indirectly. Also Read - 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Including Corn in Your Diet

A study published in JAMA Cardiology medical journal claimed that 78 percent of Covid recovered patients have abnormalities in the heart while 60 percent have an ‘ongoing myocardial inflammation’. It also found higher levels of Troponins, the blood enzyme which indicates heart damage, among the study subjects. Also Read - Aloe Gel: 7 Ways to Use This Gel For Glowing, Healthy Skin and Hair

If you are someone who has recently recovered from COVID-19, then watch out for these symptoms: Also Read - AIIMS Worker Suffers Allergic Reaction After Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine, Admitted to ICU

– Extreme Fatigue: During and after recovery from COVID-19, if you experience chest pain and extreme fatigue from time to time, then it could be one of the biggest symptoms of heart problems. You feel extremely tired because your heart is working a lot to regulate blood flow, which in turn can make you feel tired and exhausted. It’s best to consult a doctor.

– Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart): In certain instances, COVID-19 may directly infect and damage the heart’s muscle tissue. This causes inflammation of the heart which is known as myocarditis.

– Lack of Oxygen: the virus causes inflammation and fluid fills up in the air sacs of the lungs. Therefore, this leads to a complication where less oxygen reaches the bloodstreams of the patient’s body. The heart then must work harder to pump blood through the body. This could be dangerous for people who already have heart diseases. It may lead to heart failure from overworking, or insufficient oxygen can cause tissue damage in the heart.

– Chest Pain: Chest pain is a major symptom that can take place after recovering from COVID-19. COVID-19 impacts heart majorly, which makes the heart weak. COVID many times damages the heart muscle which can result in chest pain. Don’t take chest pain lightly as it is also the very first sign of a heart attack.

– POTS: As per studies, it is believed that COVID-19 triggers POTS. POTS stands for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome which leads to brain fog, tachycardia (increased heart rate), and severe chronic fatigue. Many doctors reported POTS as Long COVID or extended symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Heart patients should comply with their medications to avoid complications and patients without heart diseases should always be in touch with their primary care consultant when they develop symptoms of heart damage, which could be chest pain or shortness of breath.

(With inputs from IANS)