The pandemic has hit all of us unexpectedly last year when we were not even ready for anything of this sort. The nationwide lockdown got declared and all offices, schools, colleges, institutions, and everything else were shut down. This resulted in a lot of health-related issues, especially bone health. Absence of physical activity in daily routine and because of the lockdown period, people started experiencing bone and joints related problems because of no movement. Physical activity is a key factor necessary for maintaining bone mass, with physical inactivity being a potential cause of bone loss.

People could not step out of their homes and go jogging and workouts. They skipped morning or evening walks, which made them lethargic and unfit. Thus, reduced physical activity due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home had an impact on bone health in patients with osteoporosis. Bone and muscle loss can be an indirect side effect of a severe COVID-19 infection.

Dr Abhishek Bansal, director – Orthopaedics, Spine and Sports Injury talks about how the pandemic has impacted bone health in people. Dr. Bansal emphasized that no one was allowed to step out of their houses which resulted in slowing down of bone metabolism. "Vitamin D deficiency causes many bone diseases like osteoporosis which can be extremely troublesome. Many people who were maintaining a healthy weight prior to covid-19, gained weight suddenly due to lack of exercise and an imbalanced diet. This sudden increase in weight causes pressure on the joints and makes them more prone to degeneration," he said.

Musculoskeletal System

During prolonged illness, recovery from surgery, or any complications, months of bed rest impact all systems of our body – one of these areas is the musculoskeletal system. Immobilization can cause bones to weaken and muscles to atrophy. Steroids used during treatment of covid-19 have been found to have a significant direct effect on bone health.

“Just a few weeks of bed rest can affect muscle strength. As per research, people lose half of their strength if they had bed rest for more than three weeks. During this same period, bones can start losing minerals because of the condition known as disuse osteoporosis,” Dr Bansal says.

Ignorance and lack of follow up with your doctor has a direct impact on the continuity of care – one of the key component in successful osteoporosis management. “In some ways, osteoporosis is like hypertension. Patients usually don’t feel it and they take their drugs for a couple of months and then stop taking them either because the medications are not accessible or not feeling the impact of the disease… It’s very important to strictly follow whatever has prescribed by doctors to get recovery on time,” Dr Bansal suggests.

The pandemic has affected us in many ways, but now is the time to recover from it and stay safe, stay healthy.

(Inputs from Dr Abhishek Bansal, Director – Orthopaedics, Spine & Sports Injury)