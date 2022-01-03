New Delhi: Amid growing debate worldwide over compulsory booster doses, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief Dr. NK Arora clarified that ‘precautionary doses’ are different from booster shots. He also asserted that the role of an additional shot of COVID vaccine is yet to be ascertained as countries like Israel, Germany, and others are seen opting for as high as four doses. He said that there is a gap in understanding of the science behind such shots.Also Read - Battling Omicron: Here's How India is Vaccinating Its Teens Amid New COVID Variant Spread | Top Points

“Boosters are uniformly given to everyone assuming that the immunity is becoming weak and a shot is needed to give a boost. However, a precautionary dose is given only to vulnerable sections as an additional dose because of the high risk of severe illness or high chances of re-infection”, he said while speaking exclusively to CNN-News 18. Also Read - Lockdown-like Restrictions to Return in Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel Asks Authorities to Impose Curbs on Public Events | Deets Inside

On being asked about India’s booster strategy, Arora said that it will take another two to three weeks for experts to come to any definite understanding. Also Read - Here's Why Omicron Variant is Not Affecting The Lungs Despite Mutating at a Faster Speed

Earlier last month, while addressing the nation, PM Modi had rolled out a precautionary dose of vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers as well as those above the age of 60 who have comorbidities.

Meanwhile, a UK study has revealed that the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine can provide up to 88 per cent protection against hospitalisation from infection by the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The findings compiled in a report by the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) show significantly higher protection provided by the third vaccine dose against the highly mutated variant first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November, compared to two doses.