Creatinine is a waste product which is generated when you use your muscles. Did you know healthy kidneys filter creatinine out of the blood and it exits your body in the form of urine? High creatinine can lead to improper kidney function and abnormal creatinine levels is a sign of kidney disease.Also Read - Women are More Likely to Develop Chronic Kidney Disease, All You Need to Know About Health Condition
What is the normal range of creatinine levels?
According to a report in the Times of India, these are considered to be normal blood creatinine levels for people: Also Read - World Pulmonary Hypertension Day: How Sleep Apnoea Can Lead To Pulmonary Hypertension
- Men: 0.6 to 1.2 mg/dL
- Women: 0.5 to 1.1 mg/dL
- Teenagers: 0.5 to 1.0 mg/dL
- Children: 0.3 to 0.7 mg/dL
If you are suffering from diabetes and need to lower your creatinine levels, then you must include these 5 healthy habits in your lifestyle. We asked Dr Pritam Moon, consultant physician and Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road how can diabetic patients control their creatinine levels through diet. Also Read - ‘Psycho’ or ‘Schizo? Labels or Language? Time to Change These Pseudo-clinical Terms
- Watch your protein intake: Various studies suggest that too much protein intake can raise one’s creatinine levels. So, having a large amount of protein is a strict no-no. Try to stick to the quantity given by the doctor.
- Eat more fibre: Did you know? There is a reduction in creatinine levels in people with chronic kidney disease who increased their fibre intake. Yes, you have heard it right! Try to include foods such as whole grains or legumes that are loaded with fibre.
- Dehydration can increase one’s creatinine levels: Fluid intake should be properly maintained in those low have kidney disease. You need to consult your doctor about how much water and other fluids you should drink daily, and when to drink them.
- Quit smoking: It is a no-brainer that cigarette smoking is harmful to health and raises the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Quitting smoking can lower the risk of kidney disease which may increase creatinine levels.
- Avoid taking supplements: If you have diabetes and are wishing to reduce your creatinine levels to improve your kidney function then you should not take creatine supplements. Be vigilant about your health, if you have diabetes and high creatinine levels.