Creatinine is a waste product which is generated when you use your muscles. Did you know healthy kidneys filter creatinine out of the blood and it exits your body in the form of urine? High creatinine can lead to improper kidney function and abnormal creatinine levels is a sign of kidney disease.Also Read - Women are More Likely to Develop Chronic Kidney Disease, All You Need to Know About Health Condition

What is the normal range of creatinine levels?

According to a report in the Times of India, these are considered to be normal blood creatinine levels for people: Also Read - World Pulmonary Hypertension Day: How Sleep Apnoea Can Lead To Pulmonary Hypertension

Men: 0.6 to 1.2 mg/dL

Women: 0.5 to 1.1 mg/dL

Teenagers: 0.5 to 1.0 mg/dL

Children: 0.3 to 0.7 mg/dL

If you are suffering from diabetes and need to lower your creatinine levels, then you must include these 5 healthy habits in your lifestyle. We asked Dr Pritam Moon, consultant physician and Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road how can diabetic patients control their creatinine levels through diet. Also Read - ‘Psycho’ or ‘Schizo? Labels or Language? Time to Change These Pseudo-clinical Terms