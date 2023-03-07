Home

How Does H3N2 Spread And Why You Should Take The New Virus Seriously!

The new H3N2 influenza has pushed panic buttons specially in Delhi with rising cases. It is of utmost importance to understand the basic about the virus in order to be well guarded to combat it.

How H3N2 Spreads: We are still reeling from the effects of COVID- 19 and every whiff about another wildfire like spread of some diseases just triggers the panic button. Recently, the influenza H3N2 virus is the new alarm blaring in the country. There are increased cases of the virus and people and government alike are endeavoring to proactively tackle the situation. This new virus triggers respiratory conditions in people. In the past more influenza virus like Type A have caused several influenza outbreaks across the world.

The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past few months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said ICMR scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

A committee has been formed to cap the price of testing for this new infection, the Minister said, “We are taking measures to ensure that testing is available at low rates… the fee for the examination will be fixed after the report is received from the committee.”

How H3N2 Spreads?

The H3N2 is a very contagious disease. As per reports, a maximum number of patients are being reported from Delhi and are witnessing flu-like symptoms that are lasting for over 4-5 days. Warning the people of the country about the sudden outbreak and its symptoms, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts said, ” A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2.”

How Is H3N2 Different From COVID?

The symptoms of both the virus are same like sore throat, fever, runny nose etc. Both of them affect the respiratory system and is transmitted via droplets. Therefore it is important crowded places, wear masks etc. But the major difference as of now is that covid had caused way more hospitalisation than flu till now.

H3N2 Symptoms

Chills

Coughing

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Throat ache/ sire throat

An ache in muscles and body

Diarrhea

Sneezing and runny nose

How to prevent it?

With the festival season here, it is all the more important to follow the necessary protocol. You must take precautions to prevent H3N2 influenza, including being vaccinated each year, frequently washing hands with soap and water, avoiding contact with sick individuals, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, and missing less time from school or work when ill.

It is also advised to not consume any medication without proper consultation with doctors.

