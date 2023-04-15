Home

How Does H3N8 Bird Flu Spreads? Symptoms to Precautions, All You Need To Know

H3N8 Bird Flu: With overlapping symptoms of COVID and flu, this bird flu claimed a first-ever life in China. Since then, researchers are trying to find ou more about how H3N8 spreads.

How does H3N8 spread? Experts Speak

H3N8 Bird Flu: Bird flu has always triggered a wave in animals but had not touched the human species so far. However, the first bird flu infection was reported from China on April 2022 in a child who later was recovered back to health. Once again another case of bird flu H3N8 was reported from China but this time it claimed the life of a 56-year-old woman. So far, a total of three cases of human infection of H3N8 have been reported and two of them being children who were exposed to poultry. Avian flu has never reported a fatality earlier, hence, the recent death has triggered a little wave of anxiety. Now the questions that loom large are, how does it spread, what are its symptoms and how do we prevent it?

What is H3N8 Virus?

It is a subtype of avian influenza. It was first detected in wild birds around 1960. Eventually, it was later found in other birds. In 2022 it surfaced again and was known to infect horses and dogs.

How Does H3N8 Bird Flu Spread?

According to doctors, H3N8 or bird flu is transmitted from birds to humans. No human-to-human transmission has been recorded. Speaking with india.com, Dr. Shalmali Inamdar, Consultant, Physician and Adult Infectious Diseases, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Mumbai, said that ” it is commonly transferred when people are in contact with an infected bird or bird droppings.”

According to WHO, ” Human cases of infection with avian influenza viruses are usually the result of direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments. The transmission of avian influenza viruses from birds to humans is usually sporadic and happens in a specific context.”

H3N8: Symptoms and Prevention

In a statement, WHO said that zoonotic influenza infections in humans may be asymptomatic or may cause disease. Adding on to it, Dr. Inamdar said the symptoms could include:

Cough,

Fever

Breathlessness

As per WHO, conjunctivitis or mild flu-like symptoms have also been seen

severe acute respiratory disease

Prevention:

Wash hands after contact with a contaminated surface

Wear a mask when handling birds

Countries should increase public awareness

Avoid contact with high-risk environments such as live animal markets/farms, live poultry, or

Be vigilant and avoid surfaces that may be contaminated by poultry or bird faeces.

However, it is still unclear what the exact source of this infection is and how this virus is related to other avian influenza A(H3N8) viruses that are circulating in animals. To better understand the current risk to public health, more information is needed from both human and animal investigation.

