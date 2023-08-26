Home

How Excessive Screen Time Impacts Mental Health? 5 Ways to Balance Digitalised Worklife

A day without screens at all is impossible in today’s times. The light emitted by the screens not only severely impacts our eyesight but also our neurological well-being.

In a world full of advancing technology, screens have become an integral part of our lives. From smartphones used to chill and socialise to computers used for work, we are surrounded by screens for all the activities we do in our lives. Although these screens give us access to a world of entertainment, information, and networks, they do so at a cost, which is our physical and mental well-being. Excessive screen time severely impacts our neurological state and has therefore raised great concern. In this digital era, it is important to balance screen time with other activities for healthy physical and mental health

How Excessive Screentime Impacts Mental Health

Excessive screen time can affect the neurochemical balance in the brain, leading to issues with attention.

It affects emotional management and cognitive function.

It also leads to issues such as difficulty concentrating, depression, anxiety, sleep disruptions, obesity, and decreased physical activity.

Devoting excessive time in front of screens reduces time for other activities such as leisure reading or creative pursuits, emphasising the significance of maintaining a balance between screen time and physical connection with the surrounding world.

5 Ways to Balance Screentime

A day without screens at all is impossible in today’s times. However, if screens are used with a balanced schedule, it may reduce the harm. The light emitted by the screens not only severely impacts our eyesight but also our neurological well-being.

Spend more time with the environment: It’s always beneficial to be in touch with greenery, sunlight, and nature. Greenery can improve both immediate and long-term mental health and learning ability by lowering stress and restoring attention. Greenery helps soothe the nervous system, resulting in a condition of ‘calm alertness,’ a state said to be perfect for learning. Similarly, sunlight helps reduce attention deficit symptoms, and getting plenty of sunlight in the morning can help restore disturbed circadian cycles, boost mood, and increase restorative sleep. Set screen time limits: It is important to set limits on screen time during the day. The technology itself provides the feature of setting up screen limits. Looking at screens continuously for a long time harms both the eyes and the brain. Looking at screens at intervals and setting a particular number of hours in front of the screen will help balance it. Using no phones while eating and relaxing should be considered, and instead spending time in nature or with family should be done. Indulge in exercising: While stress and screen time damage brain connectivity, exercise does the opposite—it strengthens connections and actually develops the brain. Exercise fights depression, poor concentration, insomnia, addiction, and anxiety by boosting and balancing the very brain chemicals and hormones that get imbalanced when we use technology. Furthermore, regular movement throughout the day helps increase core muscle strength and releases pent-up energy—all of which promote learning and mood control. Maintain proper sleep patterns: Increased daytime screen time and evening screen time affect sleep. Avoid using screens for at least an hour before going to bed. Instead, engage in relaxing activities like reading a book, practicing mindfulness, or taking a warm bath to communicate to your body that it’s time to unwind.

