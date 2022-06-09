High blood pressure is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risk for heart disease and affects over 1.3 billion people around the world. There are multiple factors that affect blood pressure, like genetic and environmental factors, including inadequate diet, obesity, lack of exercise and smoking. Several case studies and research was done amongst the Indian population have revealed surprising numbers about the status of hypertension in our country. One in five young adults in India has high blood pressure and uncontrolled hypertension is the most common reason for sudden heart attack among Indian patients.Also Read - Health Benefits Of Anjeer: Top 5 Reasons Why You Must Include Dried Figs In Your Diet - Watch Video

Although patients have easy access to hypertension treatment, some don't respond well to it, even with multiple medications. This is where it can be helpful to explore the relationship between the gut microbiome and how it is linked to high blood pressure. Numerous scientists and researchers have already found a big link between the two. Correcting gut dysbiosis may be a way to help hypertension patients that don't respond to medications.

The relationship between hypertension and the gut microbiome

There has been increasing awareness about the importance of a balanced gut microbiome and its effects on numerous health problems. Similarly, an imbalance in the gut microbiome can give rise to a multitude of health issues.

The gastrointestinal tract hosts a number of processes that have the potential to play a role in hypertension, including metabolism, the production of hormones, and it has a direct connection with the nervous system. Hypertension is associated with increased sympathetic nerve activity which increases gut permeability. A damaged gut allows toxins that would normally be excreted from the body to enter the bloodstream and travel to various organs. Once these toxins are in the bloodstream, the body tends to get inflamed which could increase the risk for hypertension and other cardiovascular problems.

Recently, studies have also identified lower gut microbiome diversity and specific gut microbes associated with hypertension.

The role of Short Chain Fatty Acids

One study found that individuals with higher blood pressure had lower levels of certain species that produce SCFAs. SCFAs are compounds that good bacteria produce as they break down fiber and they can help lower blood pressure.

What we can do to improve gut health and lower blood pressure

Having a large, diverse population of good gut bacteria can help prevent hypertension. By changing their diet, people may be able to modify their gut microbes and increase the efficacy of some antihypertensive medications.

Eating more foods packed with flavonoids like a variety of fruits and vegetables, dark chocolate and tea, may help lower your systolic blood pressure and other markers of cardiovascular health.

Eating food that contains probiotics and prebiotics has been also linked to healthier blood pressure. You can find prebiotics in fiber-containing foods such as garlic, beans, onions, asparagus, sweet potatoes and foods such as kimchi, kefir and yoghurt that deposit good-gut bacteria into your system, providing fuel for that good gut bacteria to stay strong and healthy.

On the other hand, pulling back on processed foods made with too much-added sugar and hydrogenated fats, as well as curbing excessive consumption of red meat can also help support a healthy gut.

The role of gut testing in managing hypertension

There is a heavy financial burden caused at the global, national and individual levels by chronic diseases, which are manageable. The emotional impact on individuals and their families is also quite high. DTC-Genetic and Gut microbiome testing make it possible to assess the risk of disease so that a person can make lifestyle changes to prevent or reduce their severity and even reverse such diseases.

Getting an accurate picture of your gut health with a gut microbiome test can help you learn more about which food works for you and which doesn’t. You are what you eat. Making smart diet choices and following a personalized diet based on the results of your microbiome test can contribute significantly to your overall health. Doctors may be able to predict which antihypertensive drugs are most likely to work by profiling people’s gut microbes. You not only get to prevent disease but can also achieve optimal health and a better quality of life.

(Inputs by Dr Surendra K Chikara – Founder & CEO – Bione)