With expanding knowledge on the health benefits of exercise, there is an increasing demand for information on the effect of exercise, gymming and supplements on fertility. These consequences are especially important in the context of infertility problems worldwide. The so-called "male factor" is reported in up to 50% of couples having trouble with conception. The answer to the question, "Is physical activity good for male reproductive health?" is not straightforward. However, there is evidence in the literature that suggests that intense physical activity may affect the semen concentration, as well as the number of motile and morphologically normal spermatozoa. Training at higher intensities and with increased loads seems to be associated with more profound changes in semen quality.

Apart from many other reasons spermatogenesis ( formation of sperm in the testes) may be affected by testicular heat stress, oxidative stress and both of these can be increased with excessive exercise or gymming. Heat stress induces germ cells apoptosis (cell death), autophagy, DNA damage, testicular germinal atrophy, spermatogenic arrest, decreased levels of inhibin B, and increased production of reactive oxygen species. In men participating in these activities, spermatogenesis may be altered and even completely inhibited after the core body temperature is reached. The effects of a prolonged period of a moderately increased scrotal temperature are similar to those of a relatively large increase in scrotal temperature over a shorter period of time.

On the other hand , it has been suggested that physical inactivity may be associated with reduced semen quality and indeed sedentarism/obesity turned out to be correlated with a lower sperm count. And hence to strike a right balance of physically activity is essential to maintain sperm health. Men should avoid excessive gymming and physical activity but at the same time should not opt for a sedentary lifestyle.

Anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) are not only the most commonly used drugs for doping among male athletes but also probably the most dangerous to the reproductive system. Hundreds of thousands of professional and recreational athletes, accounting for 6.4% of men globally, may be exposed to AAS during their lifetimes

Hypogonadotropic hypogonadism and a dampened semen profile are well-known signs of AAS abuse being sometimes described as anabolic-steroids induced hypogonadism (ASIH). In athletes suffering from ASIH low or normal concentrations of gonadotropins and low concentration of testosterone are usually observed. Symptoms do not necessarily appear abruptly. Furthermore, ASIH may be associated with structural and genetic sperm damage

Although ASIH is usually temporal, disturbances in hormone and sperm production may persist for months after AAS withdrawal.

Athletes who decide to stop taking AAS experience recovery of spermatogenesis (usually after 6-12 months); however, the reduced sperm count is not always reversible.

(Inputs by Dr Ritu Hinduja, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai)