Positive physical and mental health benefits of breastfeeding have been very well established by WHO and other health Organizations. Then what could be the reason for depression and mental health issues in 1:8 new lactating mothers?

This is because, for a new mother undergoing hormonal changes during pregnancy and post-delivery becomes challenging and is considered the most difficult time in women's life as they have to fulfill the expectation of being a mother with the sleepless nights, leading to mood swings and depression.

When the whole world is fighting the pandemic, the incidence of "baby blues" has also increased in these uncertain times. It is very common for the new mothers to feel depressed, low, and fatigued post-delivery for initial 2-3 weeks. Sometimes it may last longer and maybe more severe resulting in mood swings and a sense of hopelessness, with drawl from friends and family then it's always better to take the help of a specialist.

Dr. Ila Gupta, senior IVF consultant and clinical director, Ferticity Fertility Clinics help us how can lactating mothers can fight depression.

There are certain emotional stressors that may further aggravate the depression in today’s Covid times like:

Illness or sad demise of someone near and dear

Financial burden may be due to loss of job or lockdown

Social isolation and distancing

Lack of family support

Lack of manpower to take care of household chores

Health issues to you or your child

History of a difficult or traumatic labour

Some simple tips for these mothers to combat ‘baby blues’ and stay calm