How Long COVID Affects Mental Health? Anxiety to Depression, 5 Signs to Look Out For

Long COVID: COVD-19 has also taken a toll on our mind in ways probably we do not comprehend well. Even months after COVId, people have continued to feel tired, gloomy and low on energy all the time.

Long COVID: Fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste are all signs and symptoms of COVID-19. However, even after dealing with it for months, people continue to reel under its effect. There seems to be a lingering era of these symptoms that also takes a toll on the mental health of people. According to a earlier research from the University of Waterloo, Canada, Long COVID is associated with reduced brain oxygen levels, declined cognition and heightened levels of depression and anxiety, according to new research studying the impacts of the disease. Long Covid patients are likely to suffer from persistent psychiatric symptoms, like anxiety and depression, according to another study.

Prolonged symptoms of Covid-19 have been found in many patients, often known as long Covid. Psychiatric symptoms are commonly seen in long Covid patients and could last for weeks, even months, after recovery. However, the symptoms and risk factors associated with it remain unclear.

What is long COVID?

Long COVID refers to a condition where patients experience persistent symptoms of COVID-19 long after the acute infection has resolved. Some patients may continue to experience symptoms for several weeks, months, or even years after their initial infection, said Dr. Gurmeet Singh Chhabra, Director & HOD, Department of Pulmonology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad NCR speaking with . In some cases, the symptoms may improve and then recur. Long COVID can occur even in patients who had mild or asymptomatic COVID. While the exact cause of long COVID is not yet fully understood, it is believed to be related to the body’s immune response to the virus.

Long COVID: Anxiety, Depression And Other Challenges

To understand, researchers from Padjadjaran University in Indonesia, conducted a meta-analysis of 23 studies published from January 2020 to October 2021 involving 13 countries in Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

“Mental health issues in long Covid patients were known to be associated with persistent physical symptoms, such as myalgia and shortness of breath,” researchers including Shelly Iskandar from the varsity’s department of Psychiatry wrote in the paper.

“This may be bidirectional. The physical symptoms could result in psychiatric symptoms and the psychiatric symptoms may show as physical symptoms.”

According to this study, the potential symptoms can be:

Anxiety was the most prevalent symptom in participants with long Covid, f

depression,

sleep difficulties

Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Meanwhile, cognitive deficits, obsessive-compulsive and somatic symptoms were the least reported. Women and those with a history of psychiatric diagnoses were at greater risk for these symptoms. Sleep difficulties, poor sleep quality, and insomnia were also commonly seen. In addition to being female, obesity was also one of the risk factors for sleep difficulties.

The researchers noted that the physical and psychiatric symptoms may have a reciprocal relationship.

These Covid-related psychiatric complications could become a long-term public health burden, the authors said. “This condition should be regarded as the potential cause of a delayed pandemic in the medium to long term,” they wrote. “Therefore, it is recommended to closely monitor people experiencing long Covid in the long term.”

Most studies included in the meta-analysis relied on self-report questionnaires, and the authors noted the heterogeneous nature of study designs and outcomes, both of which they said may complicate the interpretation of the results.

(With IANS inputs)

(With IANS inputs)