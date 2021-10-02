With the advancement of technology, you can trace the number of steps you have walked. You can keep a count on your phone, smartwatch and other digital devices. The question however remains the same, how many steps does it take to lose weight.Also Read - Italy's Forrest Gump: Man Walks For 450 Km to Cool Off After Fight With Wife, Fined For Breaching Lockdown

The whole notion of achieving 10,000 steps a day has been stuck in minds for a long duration of time. Movement in the body helps in reducing weight but there is no concrete number to abide by. According to a study done by the University of Texas, when active people took 5,000 steps or lesser than that, they were not able to metabolise fat in an artery-healthy way, the next day. However, it is essential to take at least 5,000 steps a day.

The University of Kentucky revealed that people who burn their exercises via exercise, their body tend to gain those back. People consumed 1,000 extra calories in a week.

Kyle Flack, PhD, R.D., the lead author of Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, published in 2020, said,” “We always compensate a little bit when exercising—we eat more, expend less metabolic energy—so to really lose weight, you’ll need to out-exercise this compensatory response, which is about 1,000 calories a week. So if we exercise to only burn an extra 1,000 calories, we won’t lose any weight because of this compensatory response. By burning 3,000 calories per week and compensating for 1,000, you’ll be in a 2,000-calorie energy deficit. After about three months, this results in real weight loss.”

A healthy diet with increased step counts might have a significant role in losing weight, as per Kyle Flack. Along with increased step counts, health benefits also comes with it.