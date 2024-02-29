Home

How More Muscle Mass Affects Metabolic Rate? 5 Tips to Increase Metabolism

Metabolic rate often determines a lot of bodily functions. But did you know that more muscle mass may impact your metabolism? Here is what expert say.

In the quest for fitness, understanding the dynamics of metabolism is crucial. One common belief that building more muscle mass strengthens metabolism has been a guiding principle for many. But is it true? “Yes, it’s true! Having more muscle mass indeed accelerates your metabolism” says Miten Kakaiya, fitness and wellness coach at Miten Says Fitness. “Having more muscle mass boosts metabolism, which then makes your fat loss journey easier and faster!” he adds.

Muscle Mass and Metabolism

The basics of metabolism: Metabolism is a complex set of chemical processes that occur within the body to maintain life. It involves the conversion of food into energy, which is essential for various bodily functions such as breathing, circulating blood, and regulating temperature. The metabolic rate, often measured in calories burned per unit of time, varies from person to person, and is influenced by factors like age, genetics, and body composition.

When an individual loses weight with the help of calorie deficit, their metabolism tends to slow down due to a process called adaptive thermogenesis. This adaptive response can lead to a slowdown in metabolism, making further weight loss challenging. One easy way to help boost their metabolism at the end of their weight loss journey would be to work on increasing their muscle mass.

Energy Expenditure: Muscle tissue demands more energy at rest compared to fat tissue. This is because muscles are metabolically active and require a higher amount of calories to sustain themselves. Therefore, individuals with a greater muscle mass inherently burn more calories contributing to elevated BMR.

Muscle tissue demands more energy at rest compared to fat tissue. This is because muscles are metabolically active and require a higher amount of calories to sustain themselves. Therefore, individuals with a greater muscle mass inherently burn more calories contributing to elevated BMR. The Afterburn: People who exercise regularly have a higher metabolic rate. This is because exercises like resistance training, weight lifting, etc promote muscle growth, causing the body to burn additional calories post-exercise as it works to repair and replenish energy stores in the muscles.

People who exercise regularly have a higher metabolic rate. This is because exercises like resistance training, weight lifting, etc promote muscle growth, causing the body to burn additional calories post-exercise as it works to repair and replenish energy stores in the muscles. Long-term metabolic effects: Building and maintaining muscle mass can have long-term metabolic benefits. “As individuals age, there is a natural decline in muscle mass, often accompanied by a decrease in metabolism. Engaging in resistance training can counteract this age-related muscle loss, helping to sustain a faster metabolism throughout life” says Miten.

Tips to boost your metabolism

Engage in regular strength training exercises to stimulate muscle growth

Ensure an adequate intake of protein to support muscle development and repair

Stay hydrated, as water plays a role in various metabolic processes

Opt for a balanced diet that includes essential nutrients for optimal metabolic function

Prioritise quality sleep, as lack of sleep can negatively impact metabolism

Building and maintaining muscle mass becomes not only a key element in achieving a faster metabolism but also a comprehensive approach to promoting overall health and well-being. By incorporating muscle-building activities into your routine and embracing a balanced lifestyle, you’re not only sculpting your physique but also creating an environment where your metabolism works tirelessly to support your fitness goals.

