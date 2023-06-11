Home

Health

How Obesity May Lead to These 7 Health Complications? 5 Ways to Prevent It

Extra weight on the weight can weight heavy on other body functions too.

Every body, every person is different. Their bodily requirements are different. the body mass index is different for different people. If the BMI of a person is higher than 30, then they fall in the category of obese people. What is obesity? It is basically unhealthy weight or fat that gets accumulated in the body. It further makes the person prone to several other health conditions. Obesity affects more of physical and mental health. Excess weight weighs heavily on the body, organs, bones and everything else that makes the body function optimally.

While it is not necessary that obese people might develop all the entailing health problems but surely are more at risk.

Here are a few health complications that may be developed in obese people:

Diabetes: Being excessively overweight or obese alters the way body uses insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. Therefore, there is an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Exercising can help lower the risk of increased blood sugar levels. Risk of Heart: Cardiovascular diseases become a common problem with people living with obesity. The unhealthy fatty deposits may accumulate in the arteries which may lead to the risk of heart attack. Hypertension: According to Healthline, “extra fat tissue in the body requires more oxygen and nutrients. Your blood vessels will need to circulate more blood to the extra fat tissue. This means your heart must work even harder to pump blood around the body. The increase in the amount of blood circulating puts extra pressure on the walls of your arteries. This added pressure is called high blood pressure, or hypertension. Over time, high blood pressure can damage your heart and arteries.” Mental Health: Being overweight comes with its own set of disadvantages. People can have negative body image, and become more conscious of their appearance in public which can lead to anxiety, stress or depression. It also hampers the self-esteem of a person and prefers staying at home. Emotional distress can lead to severe mental health issues as well. Pregnancy: Obesity can affect blood pressure, and blood sugar increasing the risk of developing gestational diabetes and complication during delivery. Liver Disease: There are chances that unhealthy fat gets accumulated around the liver causing damage to the system. This is called the fatty liver or non-alcoholic fatty liver. Weakened Muscles: Excess weight may also lead to deterioration in bone health. There could be a loss of bone density and making the person more at risk of fractures

Ways to Lower Risk of Obesity and Health Complications:

Include more proteins in your meal.

Avoid sugary drinks, beverages and refined sugar products

Limit alcohol consumption

Increase exercising as part of your daily routine.

Increase more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet

Drink more water and stay hydrated

