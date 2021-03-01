Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most commonly diagnosed type of joint arthritis disease, which can affect the knees and hips. Knee arthritis is known to affect joint functionality causing knee pain and even leading to severe disability as it progresses. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of our bones wears down over time. In simpler words, it is the wear and tear of the knee joint which often leads to knee replacement. There are different stages of knee osteoarthritis (OA), with 0 assigned to a normal, healthy knee right up to the advanced stage 4 that is severe OA. This pain can aggravate during the winter season as patients complain about knee pain, swelling and difficulty in walking. Usually, patients who are obese, especially females, around age 50 years or so, complain of pain due to knee OA. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine for People Above 45: Check Eligibility And List of Comorbidities

Dr Gautam Shah, Orthopaedic surgeon and Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist at KG Mittal Hospital, South Mumbai sheds light on PSP treatment. Platelet Rich Plasma plays a unique role in the preservation of the knee in the first and second stages of knee osteoarthritis. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy is a revolutionary pain treatment therapy that involves injecting platelets from the patient's own blood to rebuild a damaged tendon or cartilage. It is successful not only in relieving pain but also in jumpstarting the healing process. The patient's blood is drawn and placed in a centrifuge for 15 minutes to separate out the platelets. This platelet-rich plasma is then injected into the damaged portion of the knee joint.

Patient Manharlal Shah (mechanical engineer) who is a 74-year-old man, running his own business in Mumbai, has been suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee joints for many years. He says, "I did not wish to undergo a knee operation so I opted for regenerative pain management. I could not walk or travel because of the pain and swelling and could not manage my factory. I was treated with one session of PRP three years back from Dr. Gautam Shah. Recently I followed up with one booster session. I have got tremendous relief from the pain and stiffness in my knees and my knees are flexible again. This procedure has not only relieved me of the pain but also helped me to continue my daily work uninterrupted while avoiding major knee replacement surgery."

The use of minimally invasive techniques like PRP injections and Stem Cell therapy, for arresting or slowing down the ageing and degeneration of tissues in Orthopaedic and sports medicine is making a great effort. With better recovery processes and rebuilding tissue, PRP is a great preventive treatment and knee preservation treatment for the growing and busy urban population that positively looks at holistic long-term care and recovery rather than short-term relief.

PRP Procedure

To get treated with PRP in the initial stages of osteoarthritis itself. So, if one is in the early or moderate stages, this treatment modality is very good, with excellent results. There are various forms of treatments available for knee osteoarthritis. Initially, analgesics, ointments, hot therapies, massages, acupuncture or even steroid injections are sometimes advised. The advantage of steroid injections is instant pain relief but the major disadvantage leads to degeneration of the cartilage cushion, and the steroid effect is temporary. On the other hand, when doctors treat with PRP, the results start showing after a while, but they stay for a much longer period of time.

Advantages:

• This helps to reduce the pain, stiffness and swelling.

• It also regenerates the cartilage to a certain extent and slows down the degeneration process.

• PRP is done using the patient’s own blood and so it is called autologous therapy which has no side effects.

• It’s an OPD procedure and the patient is not required to be admitted to the hospital and no need for anaesthesia.

• The entire procedure takes about half an hour’s time.

• It’s an economical procedure.

• Injections offer excellent relief to patients with early and moderate knee osteoarthritis and have great potential to reduce pain and improve knee functions and quality of life.

• Younger patients and with early to moderate conditions can benefit from PRP injection therapies too.

It is a natural and cost-effective and alternative to knee replacement. It is designed to rebuild the cartilage, repair the torn meniscus and ligaments and reduce the pain and swelling in the hands of an experienced clinician. It is a treatment that can help a patient avoid or prevent surgery, thus helping to preserve the knee joint.