The pandemic has shifted many normal routines, especially those related to parenting. There are concerns and apprehensions that Indian parents continue to face. A survey was conducted by Abbott and Momspresso online earlier this year with over 2,500 moms across India, which highlighted changes in eating habits and physical activity – two key lifestyle functions impacting healthy growth in children.

The results of this survey showed that 68 per cent of the respondents feel that their children have become fussier with food choices while 84 per cent think that the pandemic has led to reduced physical activity and increased use of digital technologies.

With the world re-opening and with physical schools and offices resuming, there is a noticeable momentum in the shift back to the highly anticipated normal. It is important for parents and children alike to unlearn some habits and disrupted living patterns as 70 per cent of mothers feel that their child's immunity is not strong enough to be safe in external environments. And so, to encourage healthy, holistic growth in kids, here are the M-E-A-N-S guidelines backed by health and nutrition experts to encourage healthy lifestyle habits that will positively impact children:

Measuring & monitoring growth : Correct measuring is important to understand and monitor a child’s growth. It can also help identify shortfalls in growth so that parents can act early and address the cause.

Eating correctly : Nutrition is key for holistic growth and immune system support. A child's daily diet should include the five food groups – cereals, pulses, milk & meat, fruits & vegetables, fats & sugar. For parents of fussy eaters, oral nutrition supplements can help ensure children receive balanced nutrition.

Actively playing : Physical activity helps improve bone health, enhances sleep, and promotes overall physical health. It can also help lower risk of health issues, including pediatric obesity.

Nurturing & disciplining : Parents can promote emotional well-being by showing empathy and encouraging kids to share their feelings. Experts recommend avoiding punishing children frequently but instead allowing them time to reflect and resolve to help fix their behaviour.

Encouraging sleep: Early-age healthy sleeping habits are important to promote physical and cognitive performance in children. It is recommended for parents to build a bedtime routine for kids and maintain timing consistency.

”The foundations of lifelong physical and mental health are laid in early childhood. Building healthy habits and routines can help promote optimal growth and enhance children’s chances of succeeding in school,” said Dr Indu Khosla, renowned Pediatrician and Pediatric Pulmonologist. ”Parents and caregivers have the opportunity to find effective and creative ways to engage with their children and to lead by example.”