New Delhi: A recent finding from the University of California San Diego, the study found that COVID19 patients in the US who were consistently inactive during the two years preceding the pandemic were more likely to be hospitalized. Physical inactivity has the strongest risk factor across all outcomes, compared with the commonly cited modifiable risk factors, including smoking, Obesity, Diabetes, Hypertension (high blood pressure), Cardiovascular Disease, and Cancer. The study also indicated that inactive patients were also more likely to require intensive care, and die, compared to those who had consistently met physical activity guidelines. Also Read - Third Wave is Coming, Oxygen Crisis Needs to End Now: Supreme Court Raps Centre

Another study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that physical inactivity was surpassed only by advanced age and a history of organ transplant as a risk factor for severe disease. The British Journal of Sports Medicine study also reveals that regular exercise — whether it is going for a swim, walk, run, or bike ride — can substantially lower our chances of becoming seriously ill if we do become infected. Also Read - Virat Kohli, RCB Captain, Starts Working For Covid-19 Relief After BCCI Suspend IPL 2021 Indefinitely | PICS

Now, all this gathered evidence has left experts in India thinking of how a sedentary lifestyle is the biggest threat to our nation. Especially amid the second COVID wave, these insights become extremely crucial to understand the epidemiology of the virus and protect those at risk. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Whether Remainder of Suspended IPL 2021 Season Take Place in UAE

Dr Farah Ingale, Director-Internal Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital & Dr Sandeep B. Gore, Director-Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund shed light on how physical activity

“Over the past 10-15 years, lifestyle-related diseases have contributed to 60% of the country’s diseases and mortality rate. Adding to all this is the latest link between a sedentary lifestyle and physical inactivity with a higher risk of COVID infection. In our experience, we have seen that physically inactive people have more post COVID complications, and are likely to succumb as compared to active people,” said the doctors.

“The risk of inactive lifestyle and COVID: A sedentary lifestyle is defined as a type of lifestyle where an individual does not receive regular amounts of physical activity,” the experts added. “The World Health Organization (WHO) states that 60 to 85% of the population worldwide does not engage in enough activity. Making physical inactivity the fourth leading risk factor for global mortality.”

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), US physical an individual should participate in a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of a more vigorous regimen. Most health professionals are also in agreement that walking 10,000 steps a day (approximately 5 miles) is the ideal to reducing the health risks caused by inactivity.

Physical inactivity may increase the risks of certain cancers

Physical inactivity may contribute to Anxiety and Depression

Physical inactivity has been shown to be a risk factor for certain Cardiovascular Diseases

People who engage in more physical activity are less likely to develop Coronary Heart Disease

People who are more active are less likely to be overweight or obese

Sitting too much may cause a decrease in skeletal muscle mass

Physical inactivity is linked to high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels

Therefore, exercising regularly is a must. It will keep your weight under control and will be beneficial even for Diabetics, Hypertensive and obese people.

So, here’s a WHO-recommended #Healthyathome practice to reduce your risk of COVID:

People should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity throughout the week

Adults should increase their moderate-intensity physical activity to 300 minutes per week, or equivalent

For developing and maintaining musculoskeletal health, muscle-strengthening activities involving major muscle groups should be done on 2 or more days a week

Older adults with poor mobility should do physical activity to enhance balance and prevent falls on 3 or more days per week

For children and adolescents: