Home

Health

How Thyroid During Pregnancy Affects the Foetus? Expert Explains

How Thyroid During Pregnancy Affects the Foetus? Expert Explains

Pregnancy is very sensitive time when the mother and the baby require utmost care and support. Suffering from other comorbidities require a little more extra attention.

DOCTOR VERIFIED

How Thyroid During Pregnancy Affects the Fetus? Expert Explains (Freepik)

A woman’s body changes significantly during pregnancy to support the growing baby. The thyroid plays a crucial role in these changes. It guides the mother’s energy and metabolism to support the fetus’s development. As a result, expectant parents need to closely monitor the mother’s thyroid health. India.com got in touch with Dr. Padmapriya B, MBBS, MD(OBG), MRCOG(UK), Consultant – Obstetrics Gynecology & Laparoscopic Surgeon, BirthRight By Rainbow Hospitals, Guindy who shed light on what exactly happens when women suffer from thyroid during pregnancy.

Trending Now

Thyroid: Risks During Pregnancy

Thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) are secreted by the thyroid. The appropriate balance of T3 and T4 is necessary for the well-being of the mother and the growth of the child. Thyroid diseases are mostly caused by imbalances in the T3 and T4 hormones. Today, hypothyroidism (inadequate thyroid hormone secretion) and hyperthyroidism (excess thyroid hormone secretion) are two of the most common thyroid illnesses. Preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental problems are risks associated with both illnesses.

You may like to read

Thyroid conditions have varying effects on the foetus, depending on the developmental stage. Babies are dependent on their mother’s thyroid hormones during the first trimester. During this period, low T4 levels can result in brain abnormalities or problems with the baby’s vital early organs, particularly the heart. Organ development occurs throughout the second trimester of pregnancy. The proper development of the fetal brain, heart, lungs, and other important organs is greatly dependent on thyroid hormones. During this time, poor thyroid health can lead to skeletal deformities, growth restriction, and developmental defects in vital organs. Fetal growth accelerates in the third trimester, increasing the need for thyroid hormones. If this need is not met, the infant may experience decreased cognitive performance and a higher risk of respiratory ailments.

The mother’s health may also be impacted by thyroid issues. Hypothyroidism can cause fatigue and depression, while unchecked hyperthyroidism can cause cardiac issues. Thyroid hormones are also in charge of regulating blood flow to the uterus, thus preserving the uterus’s health. Thyroid problems can cause inadequacies in the uterus, which can hamper the fetus’s development. Thyroid hormone imbalance raises the risk of problems such as gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. Thyroid problems can also cause other health problems that can trigger a miscarriage, either directly or indirectly. Scenarios like high blood pressure or heart problems associated with thyroid disorders usually pose risks to both the mother and foetus.

It is crucial for pregnant women with thyroid disorders to receive proper medical care and monitoring throughout pregnancy. Thyroid diseases can be managed and the risks associated with them can be reduced with regular thyroid function testing and appropriate medication. When planning for a baby, women should speak with a doctor about optimizing their thyroid health. If they have a history of thyroid issues, they should make the necessary prenatal care arrangements as well.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.