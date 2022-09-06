Lose Hip Fat: While losing fat and toning muscles, we wonder how to get abdominal and hips in shape. When it comes to losing hip fat, the right combination of diet and exercise can make a difference. One cannot pick a body part and start working on it. It’s important to focus on losing overall body fat. While working out, you can definitely plan exercises that focus on the hip area and can tone the muscles around it.Also Read - Warm Water For Weight Loss: Does 'Garam Paani' Really Help You in Losing Kilos? Expert Speaks!

Do you know having good hip strength and stability will help you perform daily activities more easily and reduce your risk of injury? Yes, weak hips can lead to knee pains! Therefore, it's important to perform exercises to strengthen the muscles around the hips but that won't change your hip structure.

HERE ARE 8 EXERCISES THAT CAN HELP YOU DROP INCHES AND TONE YOUR HIP MUSCLES

Squats: A squat is a strength exercise in which the trainee lowers their hips from a standing position and then stands back up.

Side Lunges: The side lunge is a good exercise to warm up your hips before leg training. Additionally, the side lunge helps stretch out your inner thighs and improves your overall hip mobility.

Fire Hydrants: Fire hydrants, also called quadruped hip abductions, are a type of bodyweight exercise. They mainly work the gluteus maximus, but some variations also work the core.

Wall Sits: The wall sit exercise activates muscle groups throughout your lower body, including your quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves.

Banded Walk: The lateral band walk is a great way to work your glutes, hips, and thighs. This exercise strengthens the gluteus maximus, medius and minimus, helps to stabilize your knees and hips, and prevents injury.

Step-ups with weights: A step-up targets the quadriceps, here, and hamstrings, here, as well as the gluteal muscles in the buttocks. This is a good general lower body conditioning exercise.

Side-lying leg raise: It’s a great and simple way to build strength in the outer thighs and the hip abductors, which includes the gluteus medius and minimus.

Stair Climbing: Stair climbing is a low-cost and readily accessible form of exercise that provides a series of health benefits if we do it everyday

These above-mentioned exercises are a great tool to help you build lean muscle mass and decrease body fat around hips. Apart from this, you can change your lifestyle by eating a healthy diet. Avoid foods and beverages that have added sugars.