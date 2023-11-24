Home

Health

How to Get Back On Weight Loss Routine After Festive Season? 6 Tips to Follow

How to Get Back On Weight Loss Routine After Festive Season? 6 Tips to Follow

Festive weight gain can be a tad bit difficult to lose, especially after the break in routine. Finding it difficult to get back on track, here are few tips and tricks to get back on track.

How to Get Back On Weight Loss Routine After Festive Season? 6 Tips to Follow (Freepik)

Weight loss post-festivities and binge eating can be a little more difficult than we may imagine. With the peak festive season towards its culmination for the year, several of us here have put on some fat and now it is becoming a task to shed it and get back to the routine in the first place. People may find increased cholesterol levels, high uric acid, slight increase in blood sugar level and more.

Trending Now

While the joy and celebration are essential components of a fulfilling life, it’s equally important to reset and refocus on your health journey after the festivities. Fret not, here are some tips and tricks to get back to our health regimes and start working out for a healthier lifestyle.

You may like to read

WEIGHT LOSS TIPS: 6 WAYS TO GET BACK ON TRACK

Golden Rule of Hydration: Increase fluid intake, this is one golden health rule that can help mitigate several problems in te future. This is a good place to start as well. Water helps flush out toxins, aids digestion, and can help control appetite. Opt For Detox Diet: Start with consuming more of detox food and beverages. Consider incorporating detoxifying beverages like green tea or infused water with lemon and cucumber to kickstart your metabolism. Balanced Nutrition: Return to a balanced and nutritious diet. Focus on whole foods, such as lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Minimise processed and sugary foods to stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce cravings. Time to get exercise shoes out: Reignite your workout routine or start a new one if you haven’t already. Incorporate a mix of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility workouts. Consistency is key, so find activities you enjoy to make exercise a sustainable part of your routine. Meal Planning: This is an important step to note. Plan your meals in advance to avoid impulsive and unhealthy choices. Having a well-thought-out meal plan not only ensures you meet your nutritional needs but also saves time and reduces the temptation to opt for convenient but less healthy options. Prioritise Sleep: Adequate sleep is crucial for weight loss and overall well-being. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to support your body’s recovery and metabolism. The festive celebration often goes till midnight and past that and starts early in the morning as well. Hence, recouping from sleep deprivation is also important.

The festive season, with its array of delectable treats and indulgent feasts, often leaves many of us feeling a bit off track when it comes to our weight loss goals. The right combination of all these can help to not only get back on a weight loss routine but help shed that belly fat faster as well. Dedication and consistency is the key to adopting a habit and staying on track.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.