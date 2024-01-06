Home

How to Increase Vitamin D Intake During Foggy Winter Days? 5 Tips

Vitamin D in winters can be tough especially when engulfed with fog. Here are a few ways to increase Vitamin D intake during this season and reduce deficiency symptoms.

Vitamin D in Winters: Fatigues, muscle pain, and tiredness can be symptoms of any deficiency and Vitamin D is one of them. Vitamin D deficiency is a common concern that the country grapples with. While exposure to sunlight is the best and most natural source to increase vitamin D intake, there are a few other ways as well. But why is vitamin D so important? Vitamin D has several important functions. Perhaps the most vital are regulating the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. Getting vitamin D is important for the normal growth and development of bones and teeth. It helps regulate the immune system and the neuromuscular system. People need vitamin D to allow the intestines to stimulate and absorb calcium and reclaim calcium that the kidneys would otherwise excrete.

During the winter season, sunlight does not always make past the fog. There are days when we go without even a bleak ray of sunshine. Then how do we get more vitamin D on foggy winter days? Winters anyway tend to be more lazy and cosy. However, getting due nutrients, vitamins and minerals is of utmost importance.

VITAMIN D IN WINTERS: 5 WAYS TO INCREASE VITAMIN D

Balanced Sun Exposure: Award-winning nutritionist, Lovneet Batra says that while it’s vital to protect yourself from skin cancer by avoiding overexposure to sunlight, it does not take very long for unprotected sun exposure for your body to start producing vitamin D. While there is no official recommendation, according to few studies as few as 15–20 minutes of exposure is enough to make plenty of vitamin D. Regular Exercise: Everyday activity is a golden rule for a healthy lifestyle. It is important to keep the mobility and exercising helps to strengthen the body and mind. It helps in the synthesis of vitamin D in the body easily and also boosts immunity to ward off several health issues. Increase Eggs and Seafood: These are some examples of animal-based diet that is recommended to increase vitamin D levels in the body. Apart from it, it is also rich in protein, and omega-3 fatty acid and helps to improve overall health as well. More Mushrooms, Soya, Sesame Seeds: These are also good source of plant-based vitamin D. Increase intake of these superfoods to lower the risk of developing symptoms of vitamin D deficiency. Increase Magnesium Intake: As per Lovneet Batra, magnesium assists in the activation of vitamin D which helps regulate calcium and phosphate homeostasis to influence the growth and maintenance of bones. It is therefore essential to ensure that the recommended amount of magnesium is consumed. Foods sources: almonds, bananas, beans, broccoli, cashews, egg yolk, green vegetables, mushrooms, oatmeal, pumpkin seeds etc Vitamin D Supplements: Taking Vitamin D supplements may be helpful, but it should only be taken on doctor’s advise only.

VITAMIN D-RICH FOOD

Mushrooms

Fatty Fish

Seafood

Eggs

Fortified food like orange juice, cereals etc

Vitamin D deficiency is close to what can be termed an epidemic and the first question is, how do we increase it? Get regular health check-ups and make changes on advise of a medical professional only. Apart from this, a healthy lifestyle can go a long way!

