Diet for Diabetes During Holiday Season: Consuming sweets is almost customary to celebrate festivals and when it's a festival like Christmas, indulging in sweets and savouries becomes just irresistible. For quite a few, celebrating Christmas without biting into the traditional Kulkuls or marzipans is no Christmas at all. And so, while we throw caution to the wind by some binge eating for childhood memories and for the sake of traditions, it's time we prepare the body and mind to accommodate the binge eating during the holiday season for good health.

Sweets and savouries can impact blood-glucose levels drastically especially, those with diabetes. Statistics suggest that those with pre-existing blood-sugar levels tend to show a 15 to 18 per cent rise in sugar levels during and after festive seasons. Managing health after festivals like Christmas is critical for all especially, for diabetics and here are some basic and easy guidelines to follow to help make that happen: –

Whether festival or not, diabetics should avoid sweets prepared from sugar. It is also advised to avoid artificial sweeteners. Instead, using a natural sweetener (Stevia) to prepare the sweets will help not only in keeping the blood sugar level in check but also will ensure there is no compromise in taste. Stevia can be used in the form of drops or powder.

Transition to whole grain flour and avoid refined foods like maida and sugar to prepare sweets. Whole grain flours made from grains like jowar and khapli gehu are a much healthier choice.

Include nuts and dry fruits in the diet. Almonds, walnuts, dates and black currant are nutritious and healthy and make for delicious, diabetes-friendly treats.

Keep a watch on the quantity that is being consumed. Consuming sweets in limited quantities is fine but indulging in heavy portions, even the healthier variants, may increase blood sugar levels.

Do not eat sweets when hungry. Eating on an empty stomach makes one eat more. It’s recommended that the stomach be fairly full before consuming sweets.

While a suggestion like storing sweets in an opaque container may sound trivial, the logic is pretty simple. What is out of sight is mostly also out of mind. This may quench the desire of taking a bite and will ensure that it stays away from you as much as you want to stay away from it.

Avoid consuming sweets after 6 pm. The body’s metabolic rate slows down in the evening or at night, which results in less or no-calorie burning. Hence, try and avoid having sweets after 6 pm.

Some special points for diabetics: –

It is advised to have sweets only if the blood sugar is normal. (Fasting blood sugar level below 100 and PP below 140) or at least, close to normal.

For those in an advanced stage of diabetes, a reversal could experiment with different varieties and quantities of sweets, and share their stories to inspire others.

– Inputs by Dr Pramod Tripathi, Founder, Freedom From Diabetes