Polycystic Ovary Disorder (PCOD) is a commonly found condition in women of childbearing age. It is a hormonal disorder caused by the imbalance of hormones secreted by the ovaries. The condition affects a significant chunk of the female population in the age group of 12-45 years. The disorder leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts often developing on the outer edges.
The symptoms of PCOD include irregular menstrual cycles, excessive body hair growth, hair thinning from the scalp, acne, and obesity. It can act as a major barrier during pregnancy, making it difficult for the patient to conceive. Vikas Chawla, founder, and director, Vedas Cure shares causes, symptoms, precautions, and how Ayurveda treats PCOD.
Causes and Symptoms
To treat PCOD, it is crucial to understand the root cause, which is the imbalance of hormones secreted by the Ovaries. In a normal scenario, female ovaries produce female sex hormones estrogen and progesterone and some amount of male sex hormone testosterone. In PCOD, the amount of androgen, another male sex organ is produced more by the ovaries; this is known as hyperandrogenism. The high-level secretion of androgen causes difficulty in ovulation and disturbs the menstrual cycle. PCOD often occurs in clusters, if somebody in the family has PCOD, the chances of other women getting it are higher. Around 50% of women with PCOD had a mother or a sister with the same medical condition.
Symptoms of PCOD include irregular periods, excessive body hair growth, alopecia/ hair loss from the scalp, developing skin conditions like pimples or acne, infertility, insomnia, etc.
How Ayurveda treats PCOD
Ayurveda has an effective treatment for PCOD, which is 100% natural and non-invasive. The duration of the treatment varies from 3-6 months, depending on the problem’s severity and size of the ovary. Ayurveda pays emphasis on a person’s ‘Prakriti’ (constitution) and prescribes a comprehensive treatment plan. Prescribed medication and herbal formulation composed of highly effective herbs like Gandhari and Varuna tend to dissolve the cysts. A classical ayurvedic tablet known as Kachnaar Guggulu is also prescribed in PCOD. Depending on the symptoms, tablets like Rajparvatni Vati and Chandraprabha Vati, etc, are also given. The entire treatment is deep research-based and has proven results.
Precautions
- Keep a check on your weight: One needs to keep a close check on their body weight upon being diagnosed with PCOD; this includes working extra to shed those extra kilos and maintaining a healthy body weight.
- Follow a nutritious diet: To keep a check on your weight, a nutritious diet is important. Reduce carbs and include low GI foods. Consumption of canned juices should be avoided, and intake of fresh fruits and vegetables should be increased. Say goodbye to sugary drinks. One should follow a weekly diet plan and stick to it.
- Incorporate a regular workout/ yoga session: None of the low-carb food would work unless you incorporate a workout in your routine. As simple as 30 minutes of brisk walking can be beneficial. The new diet regime complemented with light exercise will help in effectively reducing weight.
- Keep stress at bay: Stress is bad for health overall, but it is even worse for patients suffering from PCOD. Fertility issues can be depressing and arouse a feeling of frustration and anger. Lower stress levels help in controlling PCOD symptoms. Try to stay positive and keep the stress away!