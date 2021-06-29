Polycystic Ovary Disorder (PCOD) is a commonly found condition in women of childbearing age. It is a hormonal disorder caused by the imbalance of hormones secreted by the ovaries. The condition affects a significant chunk of the female population in the age group of 12-45 years. The disorder leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts often developing on the outer edges. Also Read - Dangers of Having Banana And Milk Together

The symptoms of PCOD include irregular menstrual cycles, excessive body hair growth, hair thinning from the scalp, acne, and obesity. It can act as a major barrier during pregnancy, making it difficult for the patient to conceive. Vikas Chawla, founder, and director, Vedas Cure shares causes, symptoms, precautions, and how Ayurveda treats PCOD. Also Read - Explained: What is Pitta Dosh, Its Side-Effects And Diet to Reduce Imbalance in Body

Causes and Symptoms

To treat PCOD, it is crucial to understand the root cause, which is the imbalance of hormones secreted by the Ovaries. In a normal scenario, female ovaries produce female sex hormones estrogen and progesterone and some amount of male sex hormone testosterone. In PCOD, the amount of androgen, another male sex organ is produced more by the ovaries; this is known as hyperandrogenism. The high-level secretion of androgen causes difficulty in ovulation and disturbs the menstrual cycle. PCOD often occurs in clusters, if somebody in the family has PCOD, the chances of other women getting it are higher. Around 50% of women with PCOD had a mother or a sister with the same medical condition. Also Read - Masaba Gupta's Tips to Battle PCOD: Non-Negotiable Yoga, Walk And Ghar Ka Khana on Weekdays

Symptoms of PCOD include irregular periods, excessive body hair growth, alopecia/ hair loss from the scalp, developing skin conditions like pimples or acne, infertility, insomnia, etc.

How Ayurveda treats PCOD

Ayurveda has an effective treatment for PCOD, which is 100% natural and non-invasive. The duration of the treatment varies from 3-6 months, depending on the problem’s severity and size of the ovary. Ayurveda pays emphasis on a person’s ‘Prakriti’ (constitution) and prescribes a comprehensive treatment plan. Prescribed medication and herbal formulation composed of highly effective herbs like Gandhari and Varuna tend to dissolve the cysts. A classical ayurvedic tablet known as Kachnaar Guggulu is also prescribed in PCOD. Depending on the symptoms, tablets like Rajparvatni Vati and Chandraprabha Vati, etc, are also given. The entire treatment is deep research-based and has proven results.

Precautions