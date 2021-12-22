Is your child bloated or has abdominal cramps? Then, you need to be cautious as it can be gastroenteritis. A majority of children suffer from Gastroenteritis during winter. Here, we brief you more about this condition, and how to safeguard the children during those chilly months.Also Read - 4 Simple Tricks to Keep Weight Under Check During The Festive Season

Gastroenteritis tends to destroy the lining of the digestive tract and prevents water from being thoroughly absorbed by the body. It is a contagious infection and when one family member gets affected by it, then the other family members especially children become very susceptible to this infection. Are you aware? A virus called Rotavirus is most often responsible for gastro in children. Other viruses that invite gastroenteritis are adenovirus, and enterovirus. Furthermore, the virus can be ingested through food or drink. So, it is a bowel infection that causes diarrhoea and even episodes of vomiting. One may encounter diarrhoea. Winter can make the children susceptible to stomach problems, by giving a tough time to children. Gastroenteritis can be fatal for children, if not treated at the right time. Also Read - How to Eat Right in The Winter? Nutritionist Shares a Fully Planned Menu For Guilt-Free Eating

The symptoms of gastroenteritis: If your child has diarrhoea then he/she may have gastroenteritis. Other symptoms of it are stomach pain, abdominal cramps, nausea, poor appetite, bloating, pus in stools, and vomiting. Fever and fatigue can also be worrisome when it comes to your children. So, once you spot these symptoms in children then you will have to act quickly, and consult an expert who will confirm the diagnosis of gastroenteritis and initiate treatment. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Too Lazy To Workout During Winters? Try These Simple And Easy Winter 'Lazy Workout' Exercises At Home | Watch Video

The treatment: It may vary from one child to another. Do not opt for any over-the-counter medication without consulting the doctor.

Tips to keep gastroenteritis at bay during winter

Since infants and children are obviously more prone to it, there is the need of the hour to take a few measures during winters to protect the children.

Follow good hygiene practices. Thus, parents will have to make sure that children wash their hands after coming from the loo, before eating, after coming from outside, after touching furniture or other objects.

Children should avoid coming in contact with people who are already sick.

Try to avoid crowds and traveling to public places or using public transport in winter.

Clean kitchen tops, toys, toilet seats, tables, and taps to curb the spread of infection. ‘

Do not eat foods that are kept open. So, it is better to avoid roadside eatables.

Make your children drink enough water to avoid dehydration.

(Authored by Dr Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar)