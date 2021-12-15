Finally, winters have arrived. While this season brings a lot of festivity and fanfare, for many, the chill in the air may cause stiffness, aches and pains or worsen an existing muscle or joint pain for some. Here is all that you need to know about winters and joint pain as well as ways to prevent it.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Ingredients That Are a Big NO For Your Skin And Hair During Winter Season

Why does joint pain appear or worsen in cold weather?

Although its exact cause is unknown, there are a few theories to explain the same. To maintain core body temperature during cold weather, blood may be routed away from the limbs which can cause muscle and joint ache. Also, the muscles become tighter at lower temperatures resulting in stiffness and pain. Another theory is that the fall in atmospheric pressure which accompanies cold temperature causes the joints, muscles, and tendons to swell up which leads to pain. Also, the synovial fluid which nourishes and lubricates the joints in the body becomes more viscous (thicker) during winters which may lead to joint stiffness. Lastly, reduced physical activity during winters and limited exposure to sunlight may result in Vitamin D deficiency, leading to pain and stiffness.

How to get relief from cold weather joint pain?

Keep yourself warm: Adequate layers of appropriate clothing will retain body heat and keep the joints warm which can provide pain relief

Exercise regularly: Regular exercise will help keep your joints supple and maintain flexibility. It also helps lubrication of the joints and improves blood flow, which can improve your pain. Make sure to warm-up before your workout or exercise routine to prevent injuries

Maintain healthy body weight: Changes in dietary habits and reduced physical activity during winters can result in weight gain. This increases the load on major joints like the knees which can cause or worsen joint pain. Reducing body weight can help prevent pain

Hydration and balanced diet: Dehydration can cause fatigue and muscle pain. Maintain adequate fluid intake during your day. A healthy balanced diet with adequate amounts of essential nutrients including Calcium and Vitamin D is vital for bone & joint health. Avoid consumption of excess salt, sugar, refined carbohydrates, and processed foods which can worsen joint pain. If you believe you aren’t getting enough Calcium and vitamin D from your diet or due to inadequate exposure to sunlight, discuss with your doctor about Calcium and Vitamin D supplements

Using heat to comfort aching joints: Application of heat in the form of a hot water bag or electric heating pad can provide comfort to aching joints. Warm baths can also help relax muscles and relieve joint pain. However, in case of acute injuries or sprains, it is advisable to use ice packs and not heat fomentation

Remember, exacerbation of muscle and joint pains in cold weather is real. But, with the above tips you will surely be better equipped to deal with it.

(Authored by Dr Siddharth M. Shah, Consultant-Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement Surgery, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate)