How to recognise a stroke: Early warning signs, symptoms and why quick action matters

Stroke warning signs you should never ignore: Why every minute matters

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How to Prevent Stroke

A stroke is a medical emergency where recognising the symptoms and seeking timely treatment can make a significant difference to a patient’s recovery. While some warning signs may appear mild or disappear after a short while, doctors caution against ignoring them or waiting for them to subside on their own. Dr Suresh Giragani, Head & Senior Consultant, Department of Neuro and Vascular Interventional Radiology, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, explains why early recognition, timely medical intervention and awareness of stroke symptoms are crucial.

What is a stroke?

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted either due to a blocked blood vessel or bleeding caused by a ruptured vessel. As a result, brain cells do not receive enough oxygen, which can affect their ability to function and potentially cause permanent damage. Some of the common warning signs include sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, facial drooping, difficulty speaking, blurred vision, loss of balance and dizziness.

However, these symptoms are not always severe or long-lasting. In some cases, they may improve within a short period, leading patients and their families to believe that the problem has passed. Doctors warn that even temporary symptoms should not be ignored, as they may indicate a serious underlying condition.

Why does every minute matter during a stroke?

The theme of this year’s World Stroke Day, “Every minute counts”, highlights the importance of time in stroke treatment. Stroke is a medical emergency, and delaying treatment can increase the risk of serious brain damage. The longer the brain remains without an adequate blood supply, the greater the possibility of complications. A delay in seeking medical attention can affect a person’s ability to speak, walk, remember, work or perform everyday activities independently.

Although early treatment does not guarantee complete recovery or prevent every complication, reaching a hospital without delay allows doctors to identify the type and severity of the stroke and determine whether time-sensitive treatment options are suitable.

How to recognise the warning signs of a stroke?

The BE FAST approach is a simple way to identify some of the common symptoms of a stroke. It helps patients and their families recognise warning signs and understand when immediate medical attention is needed.

Balance: Is the person experiencing sudden dizziness or difficulty maintaining balance?

Eyes: Is there sudden blurred vision or loss of vision?

Face: Does one side of the face appear drooped or uneven?

Arms: Is there sudden weakness or numbness in one arm?

Speech: Is the person’s speech slurred, unclear or difficult to understand?

Time: If any of these symptoms appear suddenly, seek emergency medical help immediately.

Recognising even one of these symptoms is enough to treat the situation as a medical emergency.

What should you do if someone shows symptoms of a stroke?

If you suspect someone is having a stroke, call emergency medical services immediately. Do not wait for the symptoms to become severe or assume that the person will recover without medical attention. It is also important to note the exact time when the symptoms first appeared, as this information can help doctors assess the patient and decide on the appropriate treatment.

Avoid giving the person food, water or medication unless advised by a medical professional. Keep them safe and comfortable while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Why should you never wait for stroke symptoms to disappear?

One of the biggest mistakes people make is waiting to see whether stroke symptoms will improve on their own. Even if weakness, speech difficulties or vision problems disappear after a few minutes, they could indicate a transient ischaemic attack (TIA), often called a mini-stroke, which requires urgent medical evaluation.

Ignoring such warning signs can delay the diagnosis of a potentially serious condition and increase the risk of another stroke.

Early recognition and immediate medical attention can improve the chances of receiving appropriate treatment, reduce the risk of severe disability and support better recovery. When it comes to stroke, waiting is never worth the risk. Every minute matters.