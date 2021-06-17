New Delhi: The central government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all states for people of 18 years of age and above starting June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last week in his televised speech. Currently, the COVID-19 vaccination drive is at full swing in the country as the state and the Central governments are leaving no stone unturned to fight against the deadly coronavirus. Also Read - Good News! Taj Mahal Reopens For Visitors as COVID Cases Decline

So, those eligible for the COVID vaccine can book slots for themselves through various platforms including CoWIN, Aarogya Setu, and other third-party apps like Paytm. Also Read - THIS City in India is Most Suitable to Live in During COVID Times, Says Report | Deets Inside

Here we have a step-by-step guide on how users can get themselves registered for the COVID-19 vaccination. Also Read - Single Shot of Covishield Offers 61% Effectiveness Against Delta Strain: Covid Panel Chief

How to book slot for COVID-19 vaccination on Paytm

First, install Paytm app on your Android smartphone via Google play store.

Then open the Paytm app.

Scroll down to the Mini App Store section.

Here, you will be able to see the Vaccine Finder option. Alternatively, you can also tap on the search icon and search for vaccine finder.

Then, fill in the required details and tap on ‘Check Availability’ to check open slots for COVID vaccine.

How to register yourself for coronavirus vaccine via Co-WIN app

Download and install the Co-WIN app on your Android phone.

Open the app and enter your mobile number.

Enter the OTP once you receive it and click on Verify.

Now, the registration page will get opened.

Fill in your personal details including name, age, gender etc.

Upload the required documents.

Click on the register button.

Select the health centre and book an appointment for any available date.

Tap on Book appointment to successfully register yourself for the COVID vaccine.

How to book slots for COVID vaccine on CoWIN website

Visit www.cowin.gov.in.

Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’.

Then, click on ‘Register Yourself’.

Enter your mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’.

Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to book yourself a vacant slot.

How to register using the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS