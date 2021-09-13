How to Set up a Gym at Home: The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically altered the lives and daily routines of nearly every individual, including their exercise regimens. Over a year into the pandemic and the fitness industry, globally worth USD 96.7 billion in 2020, has adapted to the new normal by ensuring that people can continue their fitness journeys from the comfort and convenience of their own homes. And even though lockdown restrictions have been eased and gyms are opening, working out at home is becoming an increasingly more attractive option.Also Read - How Much Carbohydrate Consumption Is Good For Us ? Watch Video to Find Out

Benefits of working out at home and setting up a gym for yourself

The transformational power of being fit cannot be overstated – it strengthens both the body and mind. And having a home gym lets you reach your fitness goals in a clean and safe environment and in the privacy of your own house. Having a home gym makes it easier to stick to the routine of exercising. Instead of carving out a block of time separately, you can exercise whenever you have a few minutes free and you will still see results. As a consumer, you have complete control over the kind of equipment you use. Multi-functional equipment will allow you to perform diverse work-outs and wearable technology can track even small progress so that keeping fit is fun and engaging. Also Read - Must Do Warm Up Exercises Before Your Workout; Watch Video to Find Out

Gym gear for home use is designed to be compact. Many have the option of being folded up and stored away – perfect for use in limited spaces of flats and apartments and there is something to suit every budget.

The essentials for setting up a gym at home:

The equipment you need would depend on what your fitness goals are. But as a beginner, consider some of these as a starting point:

Treadmill: This is a staple of most home gyms and one of the most efficient pieces of equipment you can invest in. With adjustable incline settings and pre-set programs, it will also give variety to your workouts.

Exercise Bike: These are great for low-impact cardio and if you integrate resistance, it will help tone up your lower body as well. For greater comfort and back support, one can even choose a recumbent bike.

Rowing Machines: These work out your legs, arms, back, and chest. They will help you build muscles and get in some cardio as well.

Dumbbells: A good set of dumbbells can help you exercise all major muscle groups in your body. They are easy to use and store and add the much-needed strength-training component to your workouts.

Fit-tech: Fitness apps will let you track your progress by integrating with fitness equipment and wearable technology can monitor your overall well-being. It will keep you motivated to stay active, even if it is from home.

Future of Fitness

The fitness industry is in the midst of a digital revolution. Digital-first fitness experience is becoming not just accepted but expected. Today, technology is being leveraged to provide consumers with personalized fitness experiences that meet their individual fitness needs. On-demand services and live sessions customize workout sessions to a consumer’s schedule. Connected fitness equipment offers immersive workouts making home fitness more accessible and adaptable.

There is a wide range of fitness apps and platforms that provide multiple products and services under a single umbrella – from personal coaching and motivational push to medical advice and tailor-made diets. These are interactive and connect you to other users through social media that gives a sense of being in a community and adds a competitive edge to your workouts, even as you exercise at home.

As technology advances, fitness will become more data-driven in real-time. This will allow adjustments to training routines making them better and giving users greater insights into their performance.

Bottom-line

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of disruption in the industry and fit-tech has changed the way fitness can be delivered. Consumers today have an array of equipment and digital fitness products to choose from. And while many used these products out of necessity, people aren’t going to rush back to crowded gyms, especially if they are offered innovative fitness products that bring workouts to their homes.

— Inputs by Mohit Mathur

About Mohit Mathur – Mohit Mathur is the Founder CEO of India’s largest Fit-Tech company, OneFit Plus, a pioneer in Connected Interactive Fitness. He has been a marketer, manager, and fitness enthusiast who has flourished his business into the fit-tech world making workouts easy and playful.