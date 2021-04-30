New Delhi: During the first trimester of pregnancy, sleep gets affected especially due to the rising levels of progesterone. It is necessary during pregnancy but it can make you feel more warm and tired. Pregnant women experience fatigue during the day and have trouble sleeping at night. Also Read - Women Covid 19 Vaccination: Should Women Take Vaccine During Periods? Watch Video to Know
Pregnant women tend to experience morning sickness during their first trimester, which affects them not only in the morning but all day long and even at night. This is another reason that might keep you up at night, affecting your sleep. If you experience tender breasts or pelvic cramps, it can be uncomfortable to sleep. For women who love to sleep on their tummy, it can be difficult to sleep that way during the first trimester. Also, the need to urinate increases during the first trimester as your uterus is expanding and putting pressure on your bladder. A few other reasons why sleep gets affected during your first trimester include anxiety and heartburn.
Dr Nagarathna, Apollo Cradle share few methods to get adequate and better sleep during first trimester:
- Sleeping schedule – You can make a sleep timetable wherein you take a nap between 2 and 4 pm and no later. This will ensure that you can sleep well at night. You can also take two short naps instead of one long nap.
- Avoid eating right before bedtime – To get a good night’s sleep, make sure that you avoid eating anything at least two hours before your bedtime. This allows your last meal to settle down a bit and prevent heartburn. Also, make sure that you keep your head elevated with an extra pillow. If you feel hungry late at night, you can have a glass of warm milk or something bland to eat before bed.
- Cutting down on liquids before bedtime – Since the need to urinate increases during the first trimester, make sure that you limit the number of fluids that you consume at least a few hours before your bedtime. Instead, stay hydrated during the day by sipping on water.
- Get comfortable while in bed – Once you settle in bed for sleeping, make sure that you are comfortable. Use as many pillows as needed for extra comfort and support.
- Sleep on your side or back – To sleep better during the early months of pregnancy, you should try to sleep on your back or your side.