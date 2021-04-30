New Delhi: During the first trimester of pregnancy, sleep gets affected especially due to the rising levels of progesterone. It is necessary during pregnancy but it can make you feel more warm and tired. Pregnant women experience fatigue during the day and have trouble sleeping at night. Also Read - Women Covid 19 Vaccination: Should Women Take Vaccine During Periods? Watch Video to Know

Pregnant women tend to experience morning sickness during their first trimester, which affects them not only in the morning but all day long and even at night. This is another reason that might keep you up at night, affecting your sleep. If you experience tender breasts or pelvic cramps, it can be uncomfortable to sleep. For women who love to sleep on their tummy, it can be difficult to sleep that way during the first trimester. Also, the need to urinate increases during the first trimester as your uterus is expanding and putting pressure on your bladder. A few other reasons why sleep gets affected during your first trimester include anxiety and heartburn.

Dr Nagarathna, Apollo Cradle share few methods to get adequate and better sleep during first trimester: