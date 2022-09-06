Overeating At Dinner: Common bad habits that might be challenging to stop include eating too much at once or consuming too many calories during the day. Eating too much food can cause weight gain over time and raise your risk of getting a chronic illness like diabetes or heart disease. For a variety of causes, people overeat. Some people overeat when they’re anxious, while others overeat because they don’t have a plan or they’re bored. When preparing our daily diet, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee gave us a few pointers to keep in mind.

Signs to Watch Out For Overeating:

Eating past the point of fullness

Eating for purposes other than sustaining life

Mindlessly consuming food as a result of boredom or distraction

Feeling sensations like nausea, abdominal pain, gas, bloating, or heartburn after a meal.

Anjali Mukerjee says, “If you don’t eat enough during the day, you are going to feel extra hungry at dinnertime. Eating at regular intervals is recommended not only to keep overeating and weight gain at bay but also to ensure a balanced intake of essential nutrients. Focus on eating 5 – 6 mini meals a day instead of one or two large meals.”

Avoid Overeating at Dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

FOLLOW THESE TIPS TO CONTROL OVEREATING AT DINNER:

Start Your Day With Protein Rich Breakfast Eat at Regular Intervals, Adding Protein to Every Meal Choose to Eat 5-6 Mini Meals Instead of 3 Big Meals

Nutritionist further reveals mini-meals that can be incorporated into your diet like dry fruits, fresh fruits or vegetable juices Check the full list below: