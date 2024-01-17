Home

How Tomatoes May Help to Lower High Blood Pressure Naturally? 5 Things to Know

Elevated blood pressure or hypertension has now become a common issue. Check how tomatoes help in managing high blood pressure.

Tomatoes help in lowering blood pressure

Tomato Benefits: The red juicy tomatoes are incredibly nutritious and healthy for the overall well-being of our body. We all know that almost no dish can be prepared without the tangy flavour and savour of tomatoes. It is a staple gem that is found in every Indian household. Enriched with nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, folate, vitamin K, minerals, and antioxidants, the tomatoes have properties that help in fighting against serious illness. It is a widely known food item that aids in controlling high blood pressure and hypertension.

Here’s what to know about the role of tomatoes in managing high blood pressure and how to take full advantage of this nightshade vegetable.

How Tomato Helps In Controlling Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure is usually caused by increased uptake of sodium in the diet. Any meal high in potassium can offset the increased percentage of sodium in your body. Tomatoes are a rich source of potassium, thus, they help in lowering your blood pressure. Additionally, as per Healthline, tomatoes incorporate an antioxidant named lycopene that is beneficial for your heart health. Eating foods high in this nutrient can significantly help reduce heart disease risk factors including high blood pressure.

What are the Causes of High Blood Pressure?

Unhealthy eating pattern

Lack of physical activity

High consumption of alcohol

Diabetes

Stress

Obesity

Genetics

Why You Should Add Tomato In Your Diet?

A powerhouse of vitamins and minerals- Tomatoes are a treasure trove of various nutrients including vitamin C, potassium, folate, vitamin K, minerals, and antioxidants. This powerful vegetable fights off sickness and makes your skin glow like sunshine. It is considered a hero for your heart health and muscles.

Fights against cancer- Tomatoes are not tasty but also offer protection against serious illnesses like cancer. It may help in lowering the risk of cancer and lycopene present in tomatoes incorporates anti-carcinogenic properties, possibly protecting against stomach and lung cancers.

Foster Heart Health- Tomatoes are a great source of healthy nutrients like nutrients such as fibre, choline, vitamin C, and potassium. According to Healthline, lycopene present in them may also assist in lowering your levels of LDL, "bad" cholesterol, and your blood pressure.

Good for skin- When it comes to skin health, go to your kitchen and get a tomato to give your skin a natural and healthy glow. Applying tomato on your skin can be beneficial in various ways such as reducing excessive oil, removing acne, skin brightening, tightening pores, and more.

Incorporate this nutritious food into your diet and take advantage of all these benefits.

