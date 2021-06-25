New Delhi: Type 2 diabetes is a lifelong disease that keeps your body from using insulin the way it should. People with type 2 diabetes are said to have insulin resistance, according to webmd. It is basically a metabolic disorder that affects people of all age groups. Also Read - All About Methylene Blue, The Drug That Can Fight Black Fungus

As per the reports, more than 77 million people in the country are diagnosed with this chronic condition. In this, there is a decrease in the secretion of insulin which leads to a spike in the blood sugar level, also known as hyperglycemic. This later leads to metabolic disruption and inflammation in the body. Please understand that Type 2 diabetes has widespread effects throughout the body due to which it affects men and women differently. Also Read - 5 Amazing Benefits of Green Tea: From Burning Fat to Boosting Brain Function

Is there a difference in the symptoms in men and women?

If you get diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, the general symptoms may include constant thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, dizziness and weight loss among others. These are some of the common symptoms that is seen in both men and women. Apart from these, men experience loss of muscle mass and genital thrush. Additionally, women often experience problems of genital yeast infections, urinary tract infections and polycystic ovary syndrome. Also Read - Tested Positive For COVID-19? Fluctuations in Blood Glucose Common For People With Diabetes

It’s extremely pertinent to know that if the condition is not managed and treated in time, type 2 diabetes may also lead to amputation, neuropathy, retinopathy, cardiovascular disease and kidney disorders.

Who is at greater risk – men or women?

Several studies and consistent research has suggested that men are more prone to diabetes as compared to women. You ask why? Well, that’s due to the presence of testosterone, the androgen hormone vital in male puberty.

Testosterone stimulates the growth of muscles and hair, vocal changes and genital development in men. It is present in their body in a high amount throughout their life helping in the production of sperm and maintenance of libido. But did you know this hormone is also linked with the deposition of fat in their body, particularly visceral fat?

Several studies carried to understand the prevalence of diabetes suggest that visceral fat is directly linked with the development of type 2 diabetes, which makes men more prone to develop this chronic disorder. Women too have some amount of testosterone, which helps to maintain the balance of hormones, particularly after menopause.

So, it becomes highly important to maintain a healthy lifestyle from the start for both men and women.

Do men develop more severe complications or women?

According to the experts, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes is higher in men; however, the likelihood of developing severe complications is higher in women. Once women develop type 2 diabetes, they are more prone to develop health complications like heart disease, kidney disease, stroke and depression or anxiety.

Diabetes and COVID-19

According to a report in ToI, people who get diagnosed with diabetes are also more likely to develop serious complications after coming in contact with COVID-19. This risk is higher in the case of high blood sugar and unmanaged diabetes. A small study suggests that men and older adults with more advanced diabetes have a higher risk of fatality when infected with SARS-CoV-2 as compared to women. So, it is important to stay safe and at the same time, maintain the blood sugar levels by following a healthy lifestyle.