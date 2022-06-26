A study of over 70,000 people discovered a link between vitamin B consumption and an increased risk of lung cancer. Vitamin B is a necessary nutrient. It aids in the prevention of infection and promotes cell growth, red blood cell production, increases energy levels, improves eyesight, regulates brain function, aids digestion, and ensures proper nerve function.Also Read - World Cancer Day 2022: What Is Silent Cancer? Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Strategies, All You Need To Know, Expert Speaks

The majority of vitamin B is found in animal products. People frequently take supplements to make up for the amount of vitamin B they don’t get from animal products. Vitamin B complex supplement contains vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6. Also Read - Can an Unhealthy Lifestyle Lead to Cancer? Adopt These 5 Health Mantras

According to World Health Organization Report

According to WHO data, nearly 2 million people died in 2020 as a result of lung cancer, which was the leading cause of cancer death that year. In the same year, 2.21 million cases of lung cancer were reported, with breast cancer having the highest number of cases. Lung cancer is extremely common in India. Lung cancer accounts for 5.9% of all cancers and 8.1% of all cancer-related deaths. Also Read - How Lung Cancer Patients Can Benefits From Yoga

Risk of lung cancer is more in men who smokes

The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, discovered that using vitamin B6 and B12 from individual supplement sources, but not multivitamins, was associated with a 30% to 40% increase in lung cancer risk in men. It was also discovered that taking supplemental vitamins B6, folate, and B12 was not associated with an increased risk of lung cancer in women. The study looked at the 10-year average supplement dose and discovered that the risk was even higher among men who smoked.

Vitamin B is found in animal products

Animal products containing vitamin B12 include meat, eggs, and milk. A lack of these vitamins is also thought to increase the risk of cancer. Errors in the construction of new strands of DNA can cause them to break. These changes may also disrupt genes involved in cell division, according to the study.

It is best to consult a medical professional to determine how much vitamin B one needs. Experts have always warned against excessive vitamin supplement consumption. Instead of self-medicating, one should always consult a doctor for supplements.