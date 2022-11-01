Hyderabad: A simple hair wash at a salon in Hyderabad caused a stroke which almost turned fatal for a 50-year-old woman. She suffered a stroke while getting a head wash as a key vessel supplying blood to the brain was pressed, said the doctors treating her. Doctors have given it a name — Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome.

The 50-year-old woman experienced dizziness and nausea along with imbalances in her body. The doctors treating her said that while these strokes often happen due to a pre-existing risk or anomaly – in the latest case the woman had a thinner than usual vertebral artery leading to slower blood supply to the brain.

What Is Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome?

Dr Kaustubh Mahajan says, “First we have to understand what happens in a stroke. A part of the brain does not receive oxygen and therefore, the body part that’s under control of that brain part does not get oxygen and suffers damage.” When there’s a hyperextension of the neck – which happens when our heads are turned backwards for hair wash – part of the circulation of oxygen in the brain gets altered. “In predisposed individuals – individuals with narrow arteries in the neck that supply oxygen to the posterior part of the brain – there are warning signs like dizziness, imbalance, visual blurring, after hyperextension of the neck (that is after something like head washing in the parlour where you extend your neck backwards). If that happens, a person must show a doctor, preferably a neurologist.”

Symptoms

The usual symptoms are dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, among other things. People with narrow neck arteries that supply oxygen to the posterior part of the brain are predisposed individuals. If they have beauty parlour stroke, symptoms include confusion, drowsiness, speech problems, dizziness and imbalance.

Dos and Don’ts

According to the doctors, awareness is the key when it comes to Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome. The best way to prevent beauty parlour stroke syndrome is to avoid hyperextension of the neck altogether or for a long period of time. Make sure you have effective neck support during a hair wash at the salon.