Hypertension: 7 Home Remedies to Manage High Blood Pressure Naturally at Home

In a recent report by WHO, 1 in 3 adults worldwide live with hypertension. With growing concerns, it is important to manage BP as naturally as possible.

High blood pressure has become a growing concern across the globe. The World Health Organisation (WHO), recently published a first-ever report on hypertension. According to the report, 1 in every 3 adults worldwide live with high BP. The stress and sedentary lifestyle have contributed majorly to the exponential spurt in cases of hypertension. More than half of the people are not even aware and this only adds to the problem. Wonder how effectively can one control their blood pressure level? Before it is too late to say no to medication, there are a few home remedies that can help to manage BP levels naturally.

DASH Diet: Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet is basically made for controlling blood pressure. It includes intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low -fat dairy products. Because this diet lowers the intake of sodium, saturated fat, and sugar, it is good for managing hypertension naturally. Limit Salt Intake: Too much salt or sodium level leads to fluid retention and leads to a sharp rise in blood pressure. The increased amount of fluid retention places pressure exerted by blood on the vessels and leads to BP problems. Therefore, it is important to limit salt intake and maintain a healthy sodium balance in the body. Increase Physical Activity: Proper exercising, and having an active lifestyle is a golden rule to solve most of the health problems. Exercising, practising yoga, meditation, walking etc can significantly help to lower blood pressure levels and also keep the body healthy. Weight Management: Storage of extra impacts on blood vessels. The visceral fat can lead to health issues and hence it is important to keep track of your weight. Weight management is important for controlling blood pressure. Quit Smoking: Nicotine often leads to the release of certain chemicals in the body that can increase blood pressure. therefore, after smoking, it is possible that a person might show elevated levels of BP. Too much smoking can lead to severe hypertension that may further make a person vulnerable to other health problems. Stress Management: Stress is the body’s natural response to any fight or flight situation. In today’s fast-paced world, stress is taking a severe toll on all of us and it is important to understand when it is time to slow down. Stress is a major contributor to elevating our blood pressure levels. When under stress, the body releases several hormones that make the heart beat faster, according to the Mayo Clinic. Further, this leads to the narrowing of blood vessels and hence increases blood pressure. Therefore, it is imperative to manage stress and keep hypertension in check. Limit Alcohol: Occasionally, a glass of wine might be alright, but excessive consumption of alcohol can lead to increased levels of blood pressure. Additionally, for people already on medication, too much intake of

Most of this maybe common knowledge, but how many of these remedies do we really adopt? Practical application of knowledge is equally important. And it is best if we swear by these home remedies, and these lifestyle changes and act as per our individual body requirements to manage blood pressure levels.

