Home

Health

Hypertension And IVF: 5 Tips to Manage Blood Pressure Levels During Fertility Treatment

Hypertension And IVF: 5 Tips to Manage Blood Pressure Levels During Fertility Treatment

Hypertension is an underlying health condition that becomes very important to manage during IVF treatment.

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a widely used assisted reproductive technology (ART) that offers hope to couples struggling with infertility. According to a recent report published by the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 17.5% of the adult population, and one in six people globally, experience infertility during their lifetime. This alarming statistic emphasises the magnitude of this health challenge across high, middle, and low-income countries.

sharing exclusively with india.com, Dr Kshitiz Murdia CEO & Co-Founder Indira IVF, says that, “India currently performs 280,000 IVF cycles in a year and that is projected to grow up to at least 600,000 cycles per year in the next five years. Thus, it is clear that the demand for IVF treatment is on the rise. However, it is essential to address underlying health conditions that may affect the success of this treatment. One such condition is hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, which requires careful management during IVF.”

You may like to read

Understanding Hypertension

Trending Now

Hypertension is a chronic condition characterised by elevated blood pressure levels, which can strain the heart and damage blood vessels if left uncontrolled. It is important to note that hypertension can be present before the initiation of IVF treatment or may develop during the treatment due to various factors, including stress and hormonal changes.

Importance of Managing Hypertension

Effective management of hypertension is crucial during IVF treatment to minimise potential risks and optimise the chances of a successful outcome. Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to complications such as reduced blood flow to the uterus, impaired embryo implantation, and increased risk of miscarriage or preterm birth. Therefore, patients with hypertension need to seek treatment for the condition in order to maintain optimal blood pressure levels throughout the IVF journey. It is important to note that hypertension can be present before the initiation of IVF treatment or may develop during the treatment due to various factors, including stress and hormonal changes.

Tips for Managing Hypertension during IVF:

Regular Monitoring: One must keep a note of their blood pressure regularly by using BP monitors in their home. Any significant changes must be noted and discussed with one’s doctor to adjust the treatment plan accordingly. Medication Management: If one is already on medication for hypertension, it must be conveyed to the fertility specialist before starting IVF treatment. They will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the current medications and may make necessary adjustments. It is strictly recommended to follow the prescribed medication regimen diligently and consulting one’s doctor before making any changes. Lifestyle Modifications: Adopt a healthy lifestyle by incorporating regular exercise, a well-balanced diet, and stress-reducing activities such as meditation or yoga. Limit salt intake as excessive sodium consumption can contribute to elevated blood pressure. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption, as they can further increase the risk of hypertension-related complications. Stress Management: IVF treatment can be emotionally and physically demanding, leading to increased stress levels, which may impact blood pressure. Prioritise self-care and seek support from loved ones or professional counsellors to cope with the stress. Engage in relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises, guided imagery, or mindfulness to promote overall well-being. Open Communication: It is imperative to maintain open and transparent communication with one’s healthcare team throughout the IVF process. They must be informed promptly if any new symptoms are observed or any changes in blood pressure readings occur. This will enable them to provide timely interventions and adjustments to the treatment plan as needed.

Managing hypertension is crucial for patients undergoing IVF treatment to optimise their chances of a successful outcome. By actively monitoring blood pressure levels, adhering to prescribed medications, adopting a healthy lifestyle, managing stress effectively, and maintaining open communication with the healthcare team, one can take proactive steps towards ensuring the best possible outcome in the IVF journey. Remember, a holistic approach that addresses both reproductive and overall health is key to achieving one’s dreams of parenthood.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES