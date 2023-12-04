Home

Health

Hypertension: Can Salt Intake Increase Your Risk of Developing High Blood Pressure? Here’s All You Need to Know

Hypertension: Can Salt Intake Increase Your Risk of Developing High Blood Pressure? Here’s All You Need to Know

Excessive salt intake can lead to high blood pressure (hypertension), which stiffens and narrows the blood vessels.

Hypertension: Can Salt Intake Increase Your Risk of Developing High Blood Pressure? Here's All You Need to Know

Salt, known scientifically as sodium chloride, has been a highly valued dietary component throughout history. Its distinct salty taste is universally craved, leading to the establishment of settlements near natural salt licks during ancestral times. Interestingly, the word “salary” originates from the Latin term “salarium,” which refers to money allocated to Roman soldiers for salt purchases, underscoring its historical importance.

Trending Now

Salt- The Cause Of Hypertension?

However, modern times have seen salt come under scrutiny, primarily due to concerns about its potential link to high blood pressure, or hypertension. This has led to widespread recommendations to reduce salt intake as a preventative measure against hypertension and related cardiac issues. But is this caution justified, or are we avoiding salt unnecessarily?

You may like to read

The primary concern with salt intake revolves around its alleged role in causing hypertension, characterized by chronically elevated blood pressure. Hypertension can lead to various health problems, including heart disease, kidney issues, and stroke. While hypertension often doesn’t display noticeable symptoms at lower to moderate levels, it can cause headaches, dizziness, nosebleeds, and other issues at higher levels.

Salt Sensitivity- The Actual Truth

According to nutritionist, Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive, “Hypertension is indeed highly prevalent, affecting billions of adults worldwide. Salt has long been pointed to as the primary culprit behind this condition, prompting global initiatives to reduce salt consumption. However, recent research challenges this assumption. Contrary to the prevailing belief, there is growing evidence that salt intake is not the sole or even primary cause of hypertension. What research has shown is that only a small percentage of the population experiences a notable increase in blood pressure upon consuming more salt, indicating that salt sensitivity varies among individuals.”

You Need More Salt Not less

Moreover, a closer examination of the relationship between salt intake and overall health reveals a more complex picture. While excess salt can potentially harm health, so can insufficient salt. The ideal salt intake seems to follow a U-shaped curve, with moderate consumption being the safest. This contradicts the current low-sodium dietary recommendations.

Japanese and South Korean populations, known for their high salt intake, have some of the lowest rates of heart disease and enjoy long lifespans. Conversely, lowering salt intake to government-recommended levels has been associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

The connection between salt, hypertension, and overall health is further nuanced by the role of insulin resistance, which is a significant risk factor for hypertension. Chronic low-sodium diets can aggravate insulin resistance, potentially leading to hypertension over time.

So, how much salt do we need? Recommendations vary, but optimal daily intake appears to fall within the range of 10 to 15 grams of salt, which corresponds to 4 to 5.99 grams of sodium. Athletes and those with certain health conditions may require more. Importantly, our bodies have a natural appetite for sodium, helping regulate intake.

While the majority of the population can and should consume higher salt levels for improved health, salt sensitivity remains a concern for some individuals. But the good news is that while you can easily track whether you are salt-sensitive using a blood pressure monitor at home, the condition can even be reversed by consulting a good functional medicine practitioner.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.