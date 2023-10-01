Home

Hypertension Diet: 6 Homemade Drinks to Lower High Blood Pressure Naturally

Diet plays a crucial role in controlling hypertension. Along with healthy food, there are certain drinks too that can help lower blood pressure naturally. Here 6 homemade drinks that you can try for effective results.

If you have high blood pressure, you may be curious about the lifestyle changes that can help lower the risk of cardiac problems. While medications help reduce hypertension, one has to stick to a healthy diet to control it. One of the most common advice is to avoid excess salt intake, high-calorie foods, caffeinated drinks and switch to a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet and regular exercise. While there are foods that help manage hypertension, there are certain drinks too that may reduce high blood pressure and other cardiovascular conditions.

6 Healthy Drinks to Manage High Blood Pressure Or Hypertension

Green Tea: Green tea contains antioxidants called catechins that may contribute to lower blood pressure. Loaded with essential nutrients, this homemade tea helps push out excess sodium and toxins from the body. Ginger Tea: Ginger tea has been studied for its potential to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health. To make this healthy tea, slice fresh ginger and steep it in hot water for a few minutes. You can add a touch of honey for flavour. Hibiscus Tea: Hibiscus tea is known for its potential to lower blood pressure. It contains compounds called anthocyanins and flavonoids that have been shown to reduce hypertension. To prepare hibiscus tea, steep dried hibiscus petals in hot water for 5-10 minutes. You can enjoy it warm or cold. Fenugreek Water: Fenugreek or methi water is high in fibre, which helps in controlling high blood pressure. Drinking methi water every morning on an empty stomach can be beneficial for hypertension patients. Pomegranate Juice: Pomegranate juice is high in antioxidants and polyphenols, which have been shown to work as a blood thinner and may also reduce blood pressure. Chia Seeds infused water: Chia seeds are said to be high in omega-3 fatty acids, that help manage high blood pressure. Soak chia seeds in water for half an hour and drink the water. Repeat the process daily for a month and see the benefical results.

