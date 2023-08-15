Home

Hypertension Diet: 7 Expert Recommended Dietary Habits to Lower Blood Pressure

Blood pressure is a growing concern specially in youth. Celebrity nutritionist recommend few effective lifestyle tips to adopt and lower the risk of developing hypertension.

Hypertension is becoming a growing health concern. In today’s sedentary lifestyle, people even in their 30s have started to develop blood pressure problems. A problem that was once considered a health issue of age, today has become a common issue even in youth. Blood pressure also makes a person susceptible to more health problems as well.

According to celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee, many people accidentally discover that they have high blood pressure. A reading of 120/80 is considered normal, whereas a reading of 140/90 is considered pre-hypertensive, and above 140/90 is hypertensive. Many foods and dietary factors affect blood pressure. Research shows that a person having a high sodium diet is prone to have high blood pressure. People who are overweight or diabetic are also prone to it. Individuals who smoke and drink excessively tend to have high blood pressure.

7 TIPS TO LOWER BLOOD PRESSURE NATURALLY

Wheat Grass Juice: This is proven to be an elixir for those suffering from hypertension as it is a rich source of magnesium and potassium. These minerals lower the blood pressure and a deficiency can actually raise it. Additionally, wheatgrass juice will cleanse and nourish your body and work wonders on your immune system. Increase Potassium in Your Diet: Potassium is very important for the proper functioning of all cells of our body. High intake of sodium results in water retention in the body. Low potassium intake and high sodium intake lead o added pressure in artery walls causing high blood pressure. Skimmed Milk: It is a good source of calcium and vitamin D, both of which help in lowering blood pressure, It is also rich in potassium making it a good blood pressure-lowering food, Vegetables: Increase veggies in the diet as they are the best way to hypertension. Celery, tomatoes, cruciferous vegetables, leafy veggies etc are some great vegetables to add in bp diet. Coconut Water: It is rich in electrolytes including potassium. It has been shown to significantly lower blood pressure who drink it regularly. Garlic: It acts as a vasodilator. It dilates blood vessel ad lower blood pressure levels. It also contains adenosine a compound which promotes vasodilation and is a muscle relaxant. Just three months of consuming 2 cloves of chopped raw garlic empty stomach has been known to be beneficial for hypertension. Eat Yogurt: Just one cup of dahi a day can reduce your chances of developing high blood pressure and it is rich in minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium.

Along with the diet, a great way to lower blood pressure is to exercise. Studies have shown that a sedentary lifestyle tends to increase blood pressure, while regular exercise lowers it. While lowering salt intake is a good idea to lower blood pressure, increasing the intake of calcium, potassium, and magnesium (found in the above-mentioned foods) and losing weight sensibly are the real solutions for high blood pressure.

