Home

Health

High Blood Pressure Symptoms: 6 Tell-Tale Signs You BP is Spiking in Winter Months

High Blood Pressure Symptoms: 6 Tell-Tale Signs You BP is Spiking in Winter Months

Hypertension tends to spike during the winter months. Here are few signs and symptoms that indicate towards increasing blood pressure.

High Blood Pressure Symptoms: 6 Tell-Tale Signs You BP is Spiking in Winter Months (Freepik)

High Blood Pressure in Winter: A drop in temperature leads to a rise in health concerns. Diabetes, hypertension, heart health, joint pain and more, several health issues tend to exacerbate during the colder months. During this season, people indulge in more savoury delicacies and become more sluggish. As physical activity decreases, the metabolism slows down leading to weight gain may eventually cause a spike in blood pressure.

Trending Now

Why Blood Pressure Increases During Winter Season?

During the winter months, the body experiences more stress than usual. With decreased oxygen supply, the arteries and blood vessels often constrict putting more pressure on pumping the blood properly. Hence, it raises the blood pressure.

You may like to read

Here are few indicators when there is rise in blood pressure.

Symptoms of Blood Pressure Spike In Winters

Headaches: One common symptom of high blood pressure is frequent or persistent headaches. If you notice an increase in the frequency or intensity of headaches during the winter season, it could be a sign of rising blood pressure. These headaches may be accompanied by dizziness or a feeling of pressure in the head. Fatigue and Weakness: High blood pressure can cause fatigue and a general feeling of weakness. If you find yourself feeling unusually tired or lacking energy during winter months, it may be worth checking your blood pressure levels, especially if it is accompanied by other symptoms. Shortness of Breath: Elevated blood pressure can affect the cardiovascular system, leading to shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. If you experience breathlessness without any obvious cause, it could be a warning sign of increasing blood pressure. This symptom may worsen during physical exertion or in cold weather. Chest Pain or Discomfort: Chest pain or discomfort can be a symptom of high blood pressure, particularly if it is accompanied by other signs such as shortness of breath or fatigue. In some cases, this chest pain may radiate to the arms, shoulders, neck, or jaw. If you experience any chest pain, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately. Changes in Vision: High blood pressure can affect the blood vessels in the eyes, leading to changes in vision. Some individuals may experience blurred vision, double vision, or even vision loss. If you notice any significant changes in your vision, particularly during the winter season, it is important to consult an eye specialist and have your blood pressure checked.

It’s worth noting that these symptoms can be caused by various other factors and may not necessarily indicate an increase in blood pressure. However, if you experience any of these symptoms or are concerned about your blood pressure, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate management. Regular monitoring of blood pressure is essential, particularly for individuals with a history of hypertension or other cardiovascular conditions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.